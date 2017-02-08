Photo Flash: Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress and More Join Jay Armstrong Johnson at Birdland
On Monday, February 6, the Broadway at Birdland concert series welcomed Jay Armstrong Johnson, who recently starred in the titular role in Candide in the New York City Opera production. His concert was musical directed by Rodney Bush, and his special guests were Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress, Jessica Tyler Wright, Meghan Picerno and Chip Zien. Scroll down for photos from the concert!
After making his solo debut at Birdland in 2010, Jay Armstrong Johnson has been a busy boy. He recently played the titular role of Candide in the New York City Opera production directed by Hal Prince. He's wowed Broadway audiences as one if the three sailors in On The Town (Chip), Greg in Hands on Hardbody, and Claude Hair. After creating the role of Will Olsen on ABC's "Quantico," and releasing his debut album, "Jay Armstrong Johnson LIVE at Feinstein's 54 Below," Jay returned to Birdland to revisit some of his favorite tunes in an intimate evening celebrating his love of music and theater.
The award-winning Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.
Photos by Kevin Alvey
Meghan Picerno and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Meghan Picerno and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Meghan Picerno, Jay Armstrong Johnson and Jessica Tyler Wright
Jessica Tyler Wright
Jay Armstrong Johnson
Jay Armstrong Johnson
Jay Armstrong Johnson
Jay Armstrong Johnson
Jay Armstrong Johnson
Jay Armstrong Johnson
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Jessica Tayler Wright
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Chip Zien
Elizabeth Stanley and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Elizabeth Stanley and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Elizabeth Stanley, Jay Armstrong Johnson and Alysha Umphress
Elizabeth Stanley, Jay Armstrong Johnson and Alysha Umphress
Chip Zien
Chip Zien
Chip Zien
Alysha Umphress and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Alysha Umphress
Alysha Umphress and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Alysha Umphress and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Jim Caruso and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Tony Sheldon
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Meghan Picerno
Elizabeth Stanley, Jessica Tyler Wright, Meghan Picerno and Alysha Umphress
Alysha Umphress, Jay Armstrong Johnson and Elizabeth Stanley