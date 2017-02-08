Photo Flash: Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress and More Join Jay Armstrong Johnson at Birdland

On Monday, February 6, the Broadway at Birdland concert series welcomed Jay Armstrong Johnson, who recently starred in the titular role in Candide in the New York City Opera production. His concert was musical directed by Rodney Bush, and his special guests were Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress, Jessica Tyler Wright, Meghan Picerno and Chip Zien. Scroll down for photos from the concert!

After making his solo debut at Birdland in 2010, Jay Armstrong Johnson has been a busy boy. He recently played the titular role of Candide in the New York City Opera production directed by Hal Prince. He's wowed Broadway audiences as one if the three sailors in On The Town (Chip), Greg in Hands on Hardbody, and Claude Hair. After creating the role of Will Olsen on ABC's "Quantico," and releasing his debut album, "Jay Armstrong Johnson LIVE at Feinstein's 54 Below," Jay returned to Birdland to revisit some of his favorite tunes in an intimate evening celebrating his love of music and theater.

The award-winning Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.