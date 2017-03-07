Photo Flash: Ben Bonnema, Michael R. Jackson & More Receive 2017 Jonathan Larson Grants
Just last night, the Jonathan Larson Grants, given annually to honor emerging composers, lyricists and book writers, were presented to the 2017 recipients: Ben Bonnema, Maggie-Kate Coleman & Erato A. Kremmyda, Ty Defoe & Tidtaya Sinutoke, and Michael R. Jackson.
The Jonathan Larson® Grants, given annually to honor emerging composers, lyricists and book writers, help to continue Tony Award®-winning composer Jonathan Larson's dream of infusing musical theatre with a contemporary, joyful, urban vitality.
Dedicated to celebrating excellence and supporting theatre, the American Theatre Wing awards the Larson Grants to artists to recognize and showcase their work with no strings attached - except to put it to the best use possible to help further the artist's creative endeavors.
Check out photos from the special night below!
Photo Credit: Annie Watt
Larson Grant Recipients, the Larson family Heather Hitchens
The Larson Family
Larson Grant Panelists Jill Furman and Jason Michael Webb
Heather Hitchens and William Ivey Long
Heather Hitchens
Larson Grant Recipient Ben Bonnema
Larson Grant Recipient Duo Maggie-Kate Coleman and Erato A. Kremmyda
Larson Grant Recipient Michael R. Jordan
Larson Grant Recipient duo Tidtaya Sinutoke and Ty Defoe