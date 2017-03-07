Photo Flash: Ben Bonnema, Michael R. Jackson & More Receive 2017 Jonathan Larson Grants

Just last night, the Jonathan Larson Grants, given annually to honor emerging composers, lyricists and book writers, were presented to the 2017 recipients: Ben Bonnema, Maggie-Kate Coleman & Erato A. Kremmyda, Ty Defoe & Tidtaya Sinutoke, and Michael R. Jackson.

The Jonathan Larson® Grants, given annually to honor emerging composers, lyricists and book writers, help to continue Tony Award®-winning composer Jonathan Larson's dream of infusing musical theatre with a contemporary, joyful, urban vitality.

Dedicated to celebrating excellence and supporting theatre, the American Theatre Wing awards the Larson Grants to artists to recognize and showcase their work with no strings attached - except to put it to the best use possible to help further the artist's creative endeavors.

Check out photos from the special night below!

Photo Credit: Annie Watt

