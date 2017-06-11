Photo Coverage: 2017 Tony Award Red Carpet Arrivals- Part 5
The stars are shining on tonight's red carpet, and BroadwayWorld's got a first look - check out the first batch of arrivals below, including Kevin Spacey, Glenn Close, Cobie Smulders, Tina Fey, Kate Baldwin, Rachel Bay Jones, and more!
Photos by Walter McBride
Mike Faist
Corey Hawkins
Corey Hawkins
Cobie Smulders
Cobie Smulders, Taran Killam
Cobie Smulders
Cobie Smulders
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
Rob Howell
Ben Vereen
Michelle Wilson
Ben Vereen
Michelle Wilson
Condola Rashad
Condola Rashad
Josh Gad
Josh Gad
Kate Baldwin
Kate Baldwin
Kate Baldwin, Graham Rowat
Kate Baldwin, Graham Rowat
Kate Baldwin
Keegan-Michael Key
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey
Thalia
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone
Rachel Bay Jones
Rachel Bay Jones
Rachel Bay Jones
Anna Wintour
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick
Denee Benton
Christopher Jackson
Christopher Jackson
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
David Oyelowo
Daniel Sullivan
David Hyde Pierce
Kevin Kline
Bartlett Sher and family
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Mary Beth Peil
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson
John Benjamin Hickey, Allison Janney
Allison Janney
Danny DeVito
Orlando Bloom
Cynthia Nixon
Laura Linney
Michael Aranov
Chrissy Teigen
Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond
Tina Fey
Uma Thurmon
Sutton Foster
Lucas Steele
Chazz Palminteri
Norah O'Donnell
Jefferson Mays
Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde
Sarah Bareilles
Jennifer Ehle
Glenn Close