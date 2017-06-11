Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: 2017 Tony Award Red Carpet Arrivals- Part 4
The stars are shining on tonight's red carpet, and BroadwayWorld's got a first look - check out the first batch of arrivals below, including Glenn Close, Patti LuPone, Sara Bareilles and more!
Photos by Walter McBride
Glenn Close
David Gallo
Sara Bareilles
Olivia Wilde
Lucas Steele
Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin
Uma Thurman
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Laura Linney
Cynthia Nixon
Orlando Bloom
John Benjamin Hickey and Alison Janney
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes and Nathan Johnson
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
Mary Beth Peil
Cynthia Erivo
Barlett Sher and Family
David Hyde Pierce
Sarah Paulson
Denee Benton and Family
Denee Benton
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick
Anna Wintour
Rachel Bay Jones
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone and Family
Gavin Creel
Gavin Creel
Tommy Mottola and Talia
Kevin Spacey
Kate Baldwin and Guest
Josh Gad
Michelle Wilson
Corey Hawkins
Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen