Photo Coverage: 2017 Tony Award Red Carpet Arrivals- Part 3
The stars are shining on tonight's red carpet, and BroadwayWorld's got a first look - check out the first batch of arrivals below, including Ben Platt, Stephanie J. Block, Andy Karl, and more!
Photos by Walter McBride
Kelly Devine and Christopher Ashley
Kelly Devine
Susan Hilferty
Alex Lacamoire and Guest
Alex Lacamoire
Bradley King
Santo Loquasto
Dave Malloy
Sam Pinkleton
Paloma Young
Stephanie J. Block
Andy Karl
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Natasha Katz
Brandon Uranowitz
David Korins
Ben Platt
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Guest
Ruben Santiago- Hudson
Nick Kroll
John Mulaney
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll
Rachel Bloom
Taye Diggs and Guest
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Justin Paul and Guest
Justin Paul
Benj Pasek and Guest
Justin Paul and Benj Pasek
Christian Borle
Andrew Rannells
Andy Blankenbuehler
Andy Blankenbuehler
Linda Cho
Jonathan Groff
Lori Metcalf
Jerry Zaks
Patina Miller
Darren Criss
Darren Criss
Sam Gold and Guest
Sam Gold and Guest
Rebecca Taichman
Okieriete Onaodowan
Josh Groban
Josh Groban
Sally Field
Sally Field
Tommy Tune
Tim Minchin
Tim Minchin
Danny Rubin
Alex Sharp
Alex Sharp
Christine Ebersole
Christine Ebersole
John Lithgow
Katrina Lenk
Mike Faist