Photo Coverage: 2017 Tony Award Red Carpet Arrivals- Part 3

Jun. 11, 2017  

The stars are shining on tonight's red carpet, and BroadwayWorld's got a first look - check out the first batch of arrivals below, including Ben Platt, Stephanie J. Block, Andy Karl, and more!

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, live photos from the best photo team in the business, videos of the winners after they come offstage, special surprises, fashion and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, do so for even more exclusive content! And be sure to join in the fun with our official Tony Awards Drinking Game (if you are 21 or older!)

Photos by Walter McBride

Jon Jon Briones

Jonathan Groff


Lori Metcalf

Patina Miller


Mark Hamill

Mike Faist


