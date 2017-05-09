Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Robert Schenkkan's BUILDING THE WALL

May. 9, 2017  

Building The Wall, the new play by Pulitzer and Tony winner Robert Schenkkan (All The Way), will make its New York premiere beginning performances on Friday, May 12th at 8:00 pm and opening on Sunday, May 21st at 7:30 pm at New World Stages (340 West 50th St.) for a strictly limited engagement through July 9, 2017.

The two-person political suspense thriller will feature two stars of the screen and stage: James Badge Dale (Small Engine Repair, The Pacific, "Rubicon", The Departed) and Tamara Tunie (Julius Caesar, "Law & Order: SVU", The Devil's Advocate) and will be directed by Ari Edelson (Artistic Director of the Exchange; Little Black Dress, Expats).

From Pulitzer & Tony winner and Academy Award nominee Robert Schenkkan, comes a provocative theatrical event written in a white-hot fury. In a time when shocking campaign rhetoric turns into real policies, Building the Wall urgently reveals the power of theater to question who we are and where we might be going.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Robert Schenkkan's BUILDING THE WALL
  • Photo Coverage: Keri Russell, Hugh Dancy & More Take Bows in AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER Reading
  • Photo Coverage: Lea Salonga Previews ENCORE at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the Lucille Lortel Awards
  • FREEZE FRAME: Lea Salonga, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com