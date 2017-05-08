Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!

May. 8, 2017  

The 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed out last night to recipients in 19 categories, with three honorary awards also bestowed. The Lortel Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball Center hosted by actor and comedian Taran Killam. This year's event was once again a benefit for The Actors Fund.

Award presenters this year included some of the biggest and brightest stars from stage and screen, including: Christy Altomare, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Brightman, Rachel Brosnahan, Bobby Cannavale, Sophia Anne Caruso, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Bobby Conte-Thornton, Nick Cordero, Corey Cott, Laura Dreyfuss, Mike Faist, Gideon Glick, Ari Graynor, Lena Hall, Corey Hawkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andy Karl, Keegan-Michael Key, Judith Light, Debi Mazar, Michael McKean, Terrence McNally, Tedra Millan, Jennifer Morrison, Eva Noblezada, Okieriete Onaodowan, Laura Osnes, Annette O'Toole, Annie Parisse, Steve Pasquale, Matthew Perry, Michael Potts, Gayle Rankin, Condola Rashad, Krysta Rodriguez, Cory Michael Smith, Phillipa Soo, Lucas Steele, Sarah Steele, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, and Finn Wittrock.

The Off-Broadway League's Lortel Awards Producing & Administration Committee (Pamela Adams, Terry Byrne, Margaret Cotter, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Danielle Karliner Naish, Michael Page, Catherine Russell, Lindsey Sag and Seth Shepsle) produces the Lortel Awards ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman returned to direct the Lortel Awards for the eighth consecutive year. The Lucille Lortel Awards is produced by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Foundation. Additional support is provided by Theatre Development Fund.

Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors' Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, the Lucille Lortel Foundation, in addition to theatre journalists and academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.

Click here for a full list of winners.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Taran Killam Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Cobie Smulders Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Phillipa Soo Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Stephanie J. Block Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Jennifer Morrison Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Nathan Lee Graham Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Eva Noblezada Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Eva Noblezada Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Randy Graff Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
William Ivey Long Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Jasmine Cephas Jones Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Jasmine Cephas Jones Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Michael Potts Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Sophia Anne Caruso Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Sophia Anne Caruso Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Stephanie J. Block Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Judith Ligh Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Judith Light Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Charlie Cox Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Carrie Preston and Michael Emerson Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Michael Emerson Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Carrie Preston Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Joel Perez Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Will Davis Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Max Vernon Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Max Vernon Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Max Vernon and Nathan Lee Graham Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Lena Hall Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Lena Hall Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Jayne Houdyshell Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Keegan-Michael Key Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Okieriete Onaodowan Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Annie Parisse Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Paul Sparks Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Annie Parisse Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Taran Killam Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Ari Graynor Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Ari Graynor and Blue Man Group Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Nick Cordero Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Bobby Conte Thornton Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Bobby Conte Thornton and Nick Cordero Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Bobby Conte Thornton and Nick Cordero Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Asmeret Ghebremichael Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Alex Brightman Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Alex Brightman Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Cory Michael Smith Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Condola Rashad Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Paula Vogel Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Matthew Maher Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Anne Kauffman Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
George Takei Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Andy Karl Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Ben Platt Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Steven Levenson Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Steven Levenson and Ben Platt Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Rachel Brosnahan Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Rachel Brosnahan Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Cobie Smulders Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Cobie Smulders Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Aaron Tveit Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Gideon Glick and Sarah Steele Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Mike Faist Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Mike Faist Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Rachel Bay Jones Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Rachel Bay Jones Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Corey Hawkins Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Finn Wittrock Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Finn Wittrock Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Krysta Rodriguez Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Corey Cott Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Corey Cott Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Jennifer Morrison and Matthew Perry Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Jennifer Morrison Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Jennifer Morrison Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Joe Morton Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Sutton Foster Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Sutton Foster Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Debi Mazar Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Joshua Bergasse Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Jo Lampert Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Jo Lampert Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Lynn Nottage Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Lucas Steele Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Lucas Steele Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
Robert Cuccioli


Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the Lucille Lortel Awards
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Company of Robert Schenkkan's BUILDING THE WALL
  • Photo Coverage: The 2017 Tony Nominees Are Ready for Their Close-Ups!
  • FREEZE FRAME: Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson Announce the 2017 Tony Awards Nominations
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Dramatists Guild Fund's Salon with Stephen Schwartz

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com