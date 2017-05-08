Photo Coverage: Go Inside Off-Broadway's Big Night at the Lucille Lortel Awards!

The 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed out last night to recipients in 19 categories, with three honorary awards also bestowed. The Lortel Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball Center hosted by actor and comedian Taran Killam. This year's event was once again a benefit for The Actors Fund.

Award presenters this year included some of the biggest and brightest stars from stage and screen, including: Christy Altomare, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Brightman, Rachel Brosnahan, Bobby Cannavale, Sophia Anne Caruso, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Bobby Conte-Thornton, Nick Cordero, Corey Cott, Laura Dreyfuss, Mike Faist, Gideon Glick, Ari Graynor, Lena Hall, Corey Hawkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andy Karl, Keegan-Michael Key, Judith Light, Debi Mazar, Michael McKean, Terrence McNally, Tedra Millan, Jennifer Morrison, Eva Noblezada, Okieriete Onaodowan, Laura Osnes, Annette O'Toole, Annie Parisse, Steve Pasquale, Matthew Perry, Michael Potts, Gayle Rankin, Condola Rashad, Krysta Rodriguez, Cory Michael Smith, Phillipa Soo, Lucas Steele, Sarah Steele, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, and Finn Wittrock.

The Off-Broadway League's Lortel Awards Producing & Administration Committee (Pamela Adams, Terry Byrne, Margaret Cotter, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Danielle Karliner Naish, Michael Page, Catherine Russell, Lindsey Sag and Seth Shepsle) produces the Lortel Awards ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman returned to direct the Lortel Awards for the eighth consecutive year. The Lucille Lortel Awards is produced by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Foundation. Additional support is provided by Theatre Development Fund.

Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors' Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, the Lucille Lortel Foundation, in addition to theatre journalists and academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

