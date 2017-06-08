Photo Coverage: Casting Directors Take to the Streets to Rally for Union Contracts

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Broadway might be celebrating a successful season, but casting directors still are not pleased with their standing in the theatre community. The Teamsters Local 817 union just released the following statement:

Broadway casting directors rallied with union and theater supporters outside the Tony Awards rehearsals at Radio City Music Hall, calling for a union contract. Casting directors are the only Broadway workers without a union, and they do not get healthcare or retirement contributions from the shows they work for. Casting directors are organizing a union with Teamsters Local 817 and are calling on Broadway producers to negotiate a union contract.

"We are the only employees on Broadway who do not have healthcare or a pension. It's Tony season and our productions are being celebrated, but we are being overlooked," saidTara Rubin, casting director for Jersey Boys, Dear Evan Hansen, and other shows.

The rally is part of the union's strategy of bringing attention to the mistreatment of casting directors during the week leading up to the Tony Awards, when all eyes are on Broadway. Casting directors chanted and held signs reading "Fairness For Casting" while handing leaflets to actors and crew members entering the concert hall for Tony rehearsals. The union plans for more activity on the night of the Tonys itself.

"When Broadway fans are paying record ticket prices, there is no excuse for not providing basic benefits for Broadway casting directors," said Tom O'Donnell, President of Teamsters Local 817. "The Tony Awards are Broadway's big night, but the casting directors behind the celebrated casts are being snubbed by the producers. We will make sure their voices are heard on Sunday."

Click here to read the statement in full.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Casting Director Supporters

Casting Director SupportersCasting Director SupportersCasting Director SupportersCasting Director SupportersCasting Director SupportersCasting Director SupportersCasting Director SupportersCasting DirectorsCasting Director Supporters