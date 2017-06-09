Paula Vogel and Noted Historian Talk Censorship and INDECENT for DLDF Today

Today, June 9th, the Dramatists Legal Defense Fund will welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel and noted historian and Harvard lecturer Dr. Timothy McCarthy in a conversation about the history and cultural impact of the censored 1923 Broadway production of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance and the new Broadway play inspired by it, this season's Tony-nominated Indecent.

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund is a non-profit organization created by the Dramatists Guild of America, Inc. to advocate for free expression in the dramatic arts and a vibrant public domain for all, and to educate the public about the industry standards surrounding theatrical production and about the protections afforded dramatists under copyright law. Visit www.dldf.org for more information.

Paula Vogel: How I Learned to Drive, The Long Christmas Ride Home, Indecent (Broadway, Vineyard, La Jolla Playhouse, Yale Rep); Don Juan Comes Home From Iraq (Wilma Theatre); A Civil War Christmas (Long Wharf, New York Theatre Workshop); The Mineola Twins (Roundabout); Hot 'N' Throbbing (A.R.T., Signature Theatre); The Baltimore Waltz, Desdemona, And Baby Makes Seven (Circle Rep); The Oldest Profession (Signature Theatre). Awards include a Pulitzer Prize, two Obies, the NY Drama Critics Circle, Theater Hall of Fame and a Lily Award. She is honored by awards given in her name at the American Theatre College Festival, Philadelphia Young Playwrights and the Playwriting Fellow at Vineyard Theatre. After teaching for 30 years at Brown University and Yale School of Drama, she now conducts workshops at theatres, schools and community organizations. Upcoming projects: No Place Like (play) and the book, How to Bake a Play. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

TIMOTHY Patrick McCarthy: is an award-winning scholar, educator, and public servant. He holds a joint faculty appointment in Harvard's undergraduate honors program in History and Literature, the Graduate School of Education, and the John F. Kennedy School of Government, where he is Core Faculty and Director of Culture Change & Social Justice Initiatives at the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy. Dr. McCarthy is also founding Faculty Convener of the Carr Center's Emerging Human Rights Leaders Program.

Dr. McCarthy is the host and director of A.R.T. of Human Rights, a regular public series, co-sponsored by the Carr Center and the American Repertory Theater, that brings academics, artists, and activists together to explore the relationship between art and social change. A frequent media commentator, Dr. McCarthy is featured in several documentary films, has appeared on NPR, BBC, CBS News, Air America, Bloomberg Radio, Al Jazeera, Democracy Now!, HuffPost Live, and Big Think, and has published essays in The Daily Beast, Salon, Boston Globe, Huffington Post, and The Nation.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

