PRESENT LAUGHTER Starring Kevin Kline Announces Digital Lottery

Producer Jordan Roth announced today details for the digital lottery for the highly-anticipated revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter which begins performances on Broadway this coming Friday, March 10 for a limited 16-week run. A limited quantity of $42 lottery tickets to each performance will be available through online entry at http://laughteronbroadway.com/lottery. Lottery winners will be notified by text message and email by noon the day prior to the performance. Purchase must be completed online by credit card only, with one entry per person (no age restrictions) and up to 2 tickets per winner. There is no day-of rush ticket availability during previews.

Present Laughter, starring Academy Award® and two-time Tony Award® winner Kevin Kline in his triumphant return to Broadway, plays at theSt. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). Directed by Tony Award® nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, performances begin Friday, March 10, 2017, ahead of a Wednesday, April 5th Opening Night. Present Laughter will play through Sunday, July 2nd. For more information, visit www.LaughterOnBroadway.com.

Present Laughter stars Academy Award® and two-time Tony Award® winner Kevin Kline as Garry Essendine, Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Kate Burton as Liz Essendine, Tony® Award nominee Kristine Nielsen as Monica Reed, and stage and screen star Cobie Smuldersas Joanna Lyppiatt, in her Broadway debut; joined by Bhavesh Patel of Broadway's War Horse as Roland Maule, Tony Award® nominee Reg Rogers as Morris Dixon, Matt Bittner as Fred, Ellen Harvey as Miss Erikson, Obie Award winner Peter Francis James as Henry Lyppiatt, The Wolves breakout Tedra Millan as Daphne Stillington, and Sandra Shipley as Lady Saltburn, with Kelley Curran, Rachel Pickup, James Riordan, and David L. Townsend.

The creative team for Present Laughter features set design by Tony Award® winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award® winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by 2-time Tony Award® nominee Justin Townsend, sound design by Fitz Patton, and hair design by Josh Marquette. Casting by Telsey + Company.

Present Laughter follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego and libido, the theater's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

Present Laughter is produced by Jordan Roth, Jujamcyn Theaters, Spencer Ross, A.C. Orange International, Eric Falkenstein, Grove Entertainment, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Harbor Entertainment, Joe Everett Michaels / Robert F. Ryan, Daryl Roth.

