Over 500 Organizations Light the Way for THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT Tonight

At 5:30pm tonight, January 19, 2017, at sunset the eve of the Inauguration, more than 500 theaters, ensembles and companies, high school and university theater programs will gather across the country to light a light and make a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone - regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT has grown to over 500 participating organizations, with representation in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. From Broadway to high school auditoriums, members of the theater community will gather from coast to coast on January 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in each time zone to light a light and make a pledge. Inspired by the theatrical tradition of keeping a "ghost light" on in a darkened theater, we create light for the challenging times ahead.

In New York City there are five main gathering spots, and a total of more than 70 organizations participating:

- Uptown the National Black Theatre, 2031 Fifth Avenue, NY NY 10035, will be hosting

- Downtown a group will gather outside The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street, NY NY 10003

- In Brooklyn both BAM and the Bushwick Starr will be hosting events: BAM: Steps of the Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn NY 11217; Bushwick Starr: 207 Starr Street, Brooklyn NY 11237

- In Times Square, hundreds of artists and workers from across the Broadway community, as well as others from across the city, will gather. The Times Square event will be hosted by Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Denée Benton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Rachel Brosnahan (Othello), Betty Buckley (Sunset Blvd), André De Shields (Obie Award for Sustained Excellence), Melissa Errico (Passion), Christopher Gattelli (South Pacific), Stephanie Hsu (The SpongeBob Musical), Brian d'Arcy James (Something Rotten!), Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob), Julia P. Jones (PSM, Motown), Ora Jones (Steppenwolf), Frances Jue (Yellow Face), Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Shuffle Along), Jessica Molaskey (Sunday in the Park with George), Vasthy Mompoint (Rocky), Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black), Julia Murney (The Wild Party), Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), Steven Pasquale (The Robber Bridegroom), Aneesh Sheth (Southern Comfort), Kristyn Smith (Local One Stagehands), Phillipa Soo (Amelie), Tony Yazbeck (On the Town).

Regionally there are over 500 participants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In Boston, HowlRound will be live streaming an event outside of the Cutler Majestic Theater. All 9 theaters in Lansing, MI are participating. In Ithaca, NY there are 11 participating theaters. And there are over 30 theaters and learning institutions participating in Minneapolis. And ON THE ROAD, a teacher and students from Flushing High School in Queens, most of whom are on free or reduced lunch, will be traveling to a theater conference in New Hampshire at 5:30pm on Thursday and will be doing a ceremony on their bus and live tweeting/instagram-ing the experience.

If you are interested in participating in The Ghostlight Project, please visit our website at theghostlightproject.com. Contact us at wearetheghostlightproject@gmail.com to either add your theater to our growing list of partner theaters, or to find a theater near you to stand with us on January 19th. Stream your event with Facebook Live, and share pictures and videos of the event via Twitter @GhostlightProj. All are welcome.

THE STEERING COMMITTEE for The Ghostlight Project includes leading voices of the theater community: Claudia Alick (OSF Community Producer), Saheem Ali (The Booty Call), Daniel Beaty (Emergence-See!), Alexandra Billings (Transparent), Sammi Cannold (Ragtime on Ellis Island), P. Carl (HowlRound and Arts Emerson), Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Lear deBessonet (creator of Public Works, Good Person of Szechwan), Sarah Flamm (Creative Producer, Ragtime on Ellis Island), Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), David Hwang (Chinglish), Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Mia Katigbak (National Asian American Theatre Company, Awake and Sing), Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), Jenny Koons (Curator of Creative Collisions Residency at SPACE on Ryder Farm), Lisa Kron (Fun Home), Tina Landau (The SpongeBob Musical), Lorin Latarro (Waitress), Zhailon Levingston (Words on White), Gavin Lodge (Annie), RebeccA Martinez (Sojourn Theatre, Milagro Theatre), Jennifer McGrath (American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey), Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan (Hamilton), Lisa Peterson (An Iliad), Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Clint Ramos (Eclipsed), Randy Reyes (Mu Performing Arts), Leigh Silverman (Violet), Kristyn Smith (Local One Stagehands), Rachel Sussman (Director of Programming and Artist Services for NYMF), Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed), Stephanie Ybarra (Director of Special Artistic Projects at The Public Theater), and David Zinn (The Humans).

Participants as of January 16:

A **DOUBLE ASTERISK INDICATES THAT COMPANY IS EXPRESSLY HOSTING OTHER FRIENDS/INDIVIDUALS/THEATERS-WITHOUT-BUILDINGS AT THEIR GATHERING ON THE 19TH.

ALABAMA

THE CLOVERDALE PLAYHOUSE, MONTGOMERY, AL

COVERED BRIDGE PLAYERS, ONEONTA, AL

ALASKA

UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA ANCHORAGE DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE AND DANCE, ANCHORAGE, AK

ARIZONA

THEATRIKOS THEATRE CO, FLAGSTAFF, AZ

**ARIZONA BROADWAY THEATRE, PEORIA AZ

THE SCOTTSDALE SCHOOL OF FILM AND THEATRE, SCOTTSDALE, AZ

CHILDSPLAY, TEMPE, AZ

BORDERLANDS, TUCSON, AZ

ARKANSAS

ARKANSAS REPERTORY THEATER, LITTLE ROCK, AR

CALIFORNIA NORTH

**BERKELEY REP, BERKELEY, CA

SHOTGUN PLAYERS, BERKELEY CA

PACIFIC REPERTORY THEATER, CARMEL, CA

FALCON'S EYE THEATER (DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE AND CINEMA ARTS AT FOLSOM LAKE COLLEGE), FOLSOM LAKE, CA

RAVEN PLAYERS, HEALDSBURG, CA

FOOTHILL MUSIC THEATRE & FOOTHILL COLLEGE THEATRE ARTS, LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA

CALIFORNIA SHAKESPEARE THEATER, ORINDA, CA

PALO ALTO PLAYERS, PALO ALTO, CA

THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY, REDWOOD CITY, CA

SPLINTER GROUP THEATRE COMPANY, SACRAMENTO, CA

WILDFLOWER WOMEN'S ENSEMBLE, SACRAMENTO, CA

THE WESTERN STAGE, SALINAS, CA

**American Conservatory Theater (ACT), SAN FRANCISCO, CA

CAMPO SANTO, SAN FRANCISCO, CA

CROWDED FIRE THEATER COMPANY, SAN FRANCISCO, CA

GOLDEN THREAD PRODUCTIONS, SAN FRANCISCO, CA

THEATER BAY AREA, SAN FRANCISCO, CA

YOUTH SPEAKS, SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Z SPACE, SAN FRANCISCO, CA

HAMMER THEATRE CENTER, SAN JOSE, CA

SAN JOSE STAGE COMPANY, SAN JOSE, CA

THEATRE AND DANCE DEPARTMENT AT SANTA CLARA UNIVERSITY, SANTA CLARA, CA

UC SANTA CRUZ'S BARN THEATER, SANTA CRUZ, CA

**ON THE FRINGE THEATRE CO./ARTISZEN CULTURAL ARTS CENTER, VALLEJO, CA

CALIFORNIA SOUTH

ART AND COMMERCE PRODUCTIONS, BURBANK, CA

THE La Jolla Playhouse, LA JOLLA, CA

UCSD DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE AND DANCE, LA JOLLA, CA

LOMPOC HIGH DRAMA, LOMPOC CA

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY LONG BEACH, THEATRE ARTS DEPARTMENT, LONG BEACH, CA

THE GARAGE THEATRE, LONG BEACH, CA

PANNDORA PRODUCTIONS, LONG BEACH, CA

24TH STREET THEATER, LOS ANGELES, CA

THE ACTORS' GANG, LOS ANGELES, CA

CENTER FOR THE ART OF PERFORMANCE AT UCLA, LOS ANGELES, CA

CORNERSTONE THEATER COMPANY, LOS ANGELES, CA

Culture Clash, LOS ANGELES, CA

**Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA, LOS ANGELES, CA is hosting

THE FOUNTAIN THEATER, LOS ANGELES, CA

THE ROAD THEATER COMPANY, LOS ANGELES, CA

THE Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, LOS ANGELES, CA

THEATER OF NOTE, HOLLYWOOD, CA

THEATER ARTS DEPARTMENT AT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY, LOS ANGELES, CA

OCCIDENTAL COLLEGE THEATER DEPARTMENT, LOS ANGELES, CA

IAMA THEATER COMPANY, LOS ANGELES, CA

KIM MAXWELL STUDIO, OJAI, CA

CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY C.A.S.T. (COALITION OF ARTISTIC STUDENTS IN THEATRE), ORANGE, CA

Pasadena Playhouse, PASADENA, CA

CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE & NEW DANCE, POMONA, CA

DESERT ROSE PLAYHOUSE, RANCHO MIRAGE, CA

DIVERSIONARY THEATRE, SAN DIEGO, CA

The Old Globe, SAN DIEGO, CA

SAN DIEGO REPERTORY THEATRE, SAN DIEGO, CA

OUT OF THE BOX THEATRE COMPANY, SANTA BARBARA, CA

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF THEATRE, TELEVISION, AND FILM, SAN DIEGO, CA

COLORADO

THEATRE ASPEN, ASPEN, CO

ADAMS STATE UNIVERSITY, ALAMOSA, CO

COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF AURORA THEATER DEPARTMENT, AURORA, CO

THE NOMAD PLAYHOUSE, BOULDER, CO

BUNTPORT THEATER, DENVER, CO

CURIOUS THEATRE COMPANY, DENVER, CO

PHAMALY THEATRE COMPANY, DENVER, CO

ACTORS' GYM COLLABORATIVE THEATRE, FORT COLLINS, CO

CLASSICAL REVOLUTION FORT COLLINS, FORT COLLINS, CO

CANYON CONCERT BALLET, FORT COLLINS, CO

DEBUT THEATRE COMPANY, FORT COLLINS, CO

FORT COLLINS CHILDREN'S THEATRE, FORT COLLINS, CO

OPENSTAGE THEATRE AND COMPANY, FORT COLLINS, CO

THE LINCOLN CENTER, FORT COLLINS, CO

BAS BLEU THEATRE COMPANY, FORT COLLINS, CO

COMEDY BREWERS, FORT COLLINS, CO

FORT COLLINS FRINGE FESTIVAL, FORT COLLINS, CO

TELLURIDE THEATRE, TELLURIDE, CO

CONNECTICUT

BROOKFIELD THEATRE FOR THE ARTS, BROOKFIELD, CT

Goodspeed Musicals, EAST HADDAM, CT

THEATRE FAIRFIELD, FAIRFIELD, CT

JIB PRODUCTIONS/PLAY WITH YOUR FOOD, FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

HOUSATONIC MUSICAL THEATER SOCIETY, FALLS VILLAGE CT

AETNA THEATER AT THE WADSWORTH ATHENEUM MUSEUM OF ART, HARTFORD, CT

HARTBEAT ENSEMBLE, HARTFORD, CT

**HARTFORD STAGE, HARTFORD, CT

THEATERWORKS (HARTFORD), HARTFORD, CT

PERORMING ARTS CONSERVATORY, NEW CANAAN, CT

SUMMER THEATRE OF NEW CANAAN, NEW CANAAN, CT

A BROKEN UMBRELLA THEATER, NEW HAVEN, CT

Long Wharf Theater, NEW HAVEN, CT

PUPPETSWEAT THEATER, NEW HAVEN, CT

SHUBERT THEATRE (CT ASSOCIATION FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS), NEW HAVEN, CT

Yale Repertory Theatre, NEW HAVEN, CT

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE, NEW LONDON, CT

ODD FELLOWS PLAYHOUSE YOUTH THEATRE, MIDDLETOWN, CT

WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY THEATER DEPARTMENT, MIDDLETOWN, CT

SHARON PLAYHOUSE, SHARON, CT

STUDIO W THEATER AT WPAA-TV, WALLINGFORD, CT

EUGENE O'NEILL THEATER CENTER, WATERFORD, CT

WESTON HIGH SCHOOL COMPANY, WESTON, CT

Westport Country Playhouse, WESTPORT, CT

DELAWARE

RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS, NEWARK, DE

BOOTLESS STAGEWORKS, WILMINGTON, DE

**DELAWARE THEATRE COMPANY, WILMINGTON, DE

WILMINGTON DRAMA LEAGUE, WILMINGTON, DE

FLORIDA

SANTA FE COLLEGE, GAINSVILLE, FL

GABLE STAGE, MIAMI, FL

THE COLONY THEATER/MIAMI NEW DRAMA, MIAMI, FL

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE, NAPLES, FL

STUDENT BODY OF FSU/ASOLO CONSERVATORY FOR ACTOR TRAINING, SARASOTA, FL

ISLAND CITY STAGE, WILTON MANORS, FL

GEORGIA

SEVEN STAGES, ATLANTA, GA

HAWAII

**HONOLULU THEATRE FOR YOUTH, HONOLULU, HI

KOA THEATER, KAILUA, HI

IDAHO

BOISE CONTEMPORARY THEATER, BOISE, ID

COMPANY OF FOOLS, HAILEY, ID

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO: THEATRE ARTS DEPARTMENT, AND CORNERSTONE THEATRE TROUPE, MOSCOW, ID

THE SPOT, SUN VALLEY, ID

ILLINOIS

AURORA UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF ART & THEATRE, AURORA, IL

BROWN PAPER BOX CO, CHICAGO, IL

VICTORY GARDENS, CHICAGO, IL

URBAN THEATER CHICAGO, CHICAGO, IL

AMERICAN THEATER COMPANY, CHICAGO, IL

CHICAGO OPERA THEATER, CHICAGO, IL

Chicago Shakespeare Theater, CHICAGO, IL

GOODMAN THEATER, CHICAGO, IL

Lookingglass Theatre Company, CHICAGO, IL

PROP THTR, CHICAGO, IL

SECOND CITY CHICAGO, CHICAGO, IL

**STEPPENWOLF THEATER COMPANY, CHICAGO, IL

THEATRE ABOVE THE LAW, CHICAGO, IL

URBAN THEATRE CHICAGO, CHICAGO, IL

MUDLARK THEATER, EVANSTON, IL

KISHWAUKEE COLLEGE THEATRE, MALTA, IL

MAYWOOD FINE ARTS, MAYWOOD, IL

STAIRWAY OF THE STARS DANCE STUDIO, MAYWOOD, IL

Northlight Theatre, SKOKIE, IL

ROUND LAKE HIGH SCHOOL, ROUND LAKE, IL

Northlight Theatre, SKOKIE, I

INDIANA

**THINK PINK PRODUCTIONS, EVANSVILLE, IN

UNIVERSITY OF EVANSVILLE DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE, EVANSVILLE, IN

**SOUTH BEND THEATRE COMMUNITY (gathering on JON R. HUNT PLAZA), SOUTH BEND, IN

THE ACTING ENSEMBLE, SOUTH BEND, IN

ELKHART CIVIC THEATRE, SOUTH BEND, IN

MICHIANA PLAYMAKERS, SOUTH BEND, IN

THE MORRIS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, SOUTH BEND, IN

THE NOTRE DAME DEPARTMENT OF FILM, TELEVISION AND THEATRE, SOUTH BEND, IN

PICKAPArt Theatre, SOUTH BEND, IN

THE ROBINSON SHAKESPEARE COMPANY, SOUTH BEND, IN

SHAKESPEARE AT NOTRE DAME, SOUTH BEND, IN

SOUTH BEND CIVIC THEATRE, SOUTH BEND, IN

STAGE FOR CHANGE, SOUTH BEND, IN

UNITED YOUTH THEATRE, SOUTH BEND, IN

IOWA

REPERTORY THEATER OF IOWA, DES MOINES, IA

KANSAS

MUSIC THEATRE WICHITA, WICHITA KS

KENTUCKY

ATHENS WEST THEATRE COMPANY, LEXINGTON, KY

ACTORS THEATER OF LOUISVILLE, KY

LOOKING FOR LILITH THEATRE COMPANY, LOUISVILLE, KY

MOREHEAD STATE UNIVERSITY'S DEPT OF MUSIC, MOREHEAD, KY

LOUISIANA

**NEW VENTURE THEATRE COMPANY, BATON ROUGE, LA

LE PETIT THEATRE DU VIEUX CARRE, NEW ORLEANS, LA

THE Tennessee Williams THEATRE COMPANY OF NEW ORLEANS, NEW ORLEANS, LA

**LOUISIANA TECH UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF THEATER, RUSTON, LA

GAMBLING STATE UNIVERSITY DEPT OF VISUAL AND PERFORMING ARTS, GRAMBLING, LA

STAGECENTER LA, SHREVEPORT, LA

MAINE

PENOBSCOT THEATRE COMPANY'S DRAMATIC ACADEMY, BANGOR, ME

**PORTLAND STAGE COMPANY, PORTLAND, ME

MARYLAND

FELLS POINT CORNER THEATER, BALTIMORE, MD

STILLPOINTED PRODUCTIONS, BALTIMORE, MD

THIRD WALL PRODUCTIONS, BALTIMORE, MD

ST. MARY'S COLLEGE OF MARYLAND, ST. MARY'S CITY, MD

MASSACHUSETTS

ARHS THEATER COMPANY AT AMHERST REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL, AMHERST, MA

ARLINGTON HIGH SCHOOL, ARLINGTON, MA

ARTSEMERSON, BOSTON MA

**BOSTON CENTER FOR THE ARTS, BOSTON, MA

THE BOSTON PLAYWRIGHT'S THEATRE, BOSTON, MA

THE BOSTON UNIVERSITY ARTS INITIATIVE, BOSTON, MA

THE BOSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF THEATRE/BU THEATRE CENTER, BOSTON, MA

COMMONWEALTH SHAKESPEARE COMPANY, BOSTON, MA

Huntington Theatre Company, BOSTON, MA

Lyric Stage, BOSTON, MA

SPEAKEASY STAGE COMPANY, BOSTON, MA

THE SURVIVOR THEATRE PROJECT, BOSTON, MA

THE TSAI PERFORMING ARTS CENTER AT BOSTON UNIVERSITY, BOSTON, MA

AMERICAN REPERTORY THEATER (ART), CAMBRIDGE, MA

CENTRAL SQUARE THEATRE, CAMBRIDGE, MA

HARVARD-RADCLIFFE DRAMATIC CLUB, CAMBRIDGE, MA

THEATER, DANCE & MEDIA AT HARVARD UNIVERSITY, CAMBRIDGE, MA

UNDERGROUND RAILWAY THEATRE, CAMBRIDGE, MA

**COTUIT CENTER FOR THE ARTS, COTUIT, MA

EVENTIDE ARTS, DENNIS, MA

GLOUCESTER STAGE COMPANY, GLOUCESTER, MA

SILVERTHORNE THEATER COMPANY, GREENFIELD, MA

NANTUCKET THEATRE WORKSHOP, NANTUCKET, MA

BARRINGTON STAGE, PITTSFIELD, MA

DEAD SILENCE, PROVINCETOWN, MA

PROVINCETOWN THEATRE, PROVINCETOWN, MA

EGGTOOTH PRODUCTIONS, TURNERS FALLS, MA

SHEA THEATER ARTS CENTER AT THE SHEA, TURNERS FALLS, MA

THEATRE TRUCK, TURNERS FALLS, MA

MOSESIAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS, WATERTOWN, MA

**WHAT (WELLFLEET HARBOR ACTORS THEATRE), WELLFLEET, MA

VISUAL AND PERFORMING ARTS DEPARTMENT AT WORCESTER STATE UNIVERSITY, WORCESTER, MA

MICHIGAN

THE GRAND VAlley Theatre PROGRAM AT GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY, ALLENDALE, MI

DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE & DRAMA AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN, ANN ARBOR, MI

THE BONSTELLE THEATRE, DETROIT, MI

DETROIT PUBLIC THEATER, DETROIT, MI

HILBERRY THEATER, DETROIT MI

THE RINGWALD THEATER, FERNDALE, MI

**PEPPERMINT CREEK THEATRE COMPANY, LANSING, MI (is hosting all Lansing-area theaters below!)

WILLIAMSTON THEATRE, LANSING, MI

DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE AND DRAMA AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN, LANSING, MI

IXION THEATRE ENSEMBLE, LANSING, MI

LANSING COMMUNITY COLLEGE THEATRE DEPARTMENT, LANSING, MI

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE, LANSING, MI

OVER THE LEDGE THEATRE COMPANY, LANSING, MI

OWOSSO COMMUNITY THEATRE, LANSING, MI

RIVERWALK THEATRE COMPANY, LANSING, MI

STARLIGHT DINNER THEATRE, LANSING, MI

PARALLEL 45 THEATRE, TRAVERSE CITY, MI

MINNESOTA

LYRIC ARTS MAIN STREET STAGE, ANOKA, MN

**STAGES THEATRE COMPANY, HOPKINS, MN

THE GRAND MARAIS PLAYHOUSE, GRAND MARAIS, MN

COMMONWEAL THEATRE, LANESBORO, MN

7th HOUSE THEATER, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

PATRICK'S CABARET AT INTERMEDIA ARTS, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

**PILLSBURY HOUSE THEATER, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

THEATRE LATTE DA, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

**MIXED BLOOD THEATRE, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

THE MOVING COMPANY, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

GIRL FRIDAY PRODUCTIONS, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

HERO NOW THEATRE, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

PANGEA WORLD THEATER, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

THEATER NOVI MOST, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA THEATRE ARTS & DANCE, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA THEATER DEPARTMENT, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

THEATRE UNBOUND, MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN

NORTHFIELD ARTS GUILD THEATER, NORTHFIELD, MN

ST. OLAF COLLEGE, NORTHFIELD, MN

MU PERFORMING ARTS, ST. PAUL, MN

NAUTILUS MUSIC THEATRE, ST. PAUL, MN

THE ORDWAY, ST. PAUL, MN

PARK SQUARE THEATRE, ST. PAUL, MN

PENUMBRA THEATRE, ST. PAUL, MN

SANDBOX THEATRE, ST. PAUL, MN

**WINONA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL DRAMA, WINONA, MN

MISSISSIPPI

DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE AND A.P.O AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI, HATTIESBURG, MI

JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF SPEECH COMMUNICATION & THEATRE, JACKSON MS

NEW STAGE THEATRE, JACKSON, MS

MISSOURI

DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI, COLUMBIA, MO

KANSAS CITY REP, KANSAS CITY, MO

SPINNING TREE THEATER, KANSAS CITY, MO

TRADEWIND ARTS, KANSAS CITY, MO

THE HAPPY FEW THEATRE COMPANY, ST. LOUIS, MO

MONTANA

UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA'S THEATER AND DANCE DEPARTMENT, MISSOULA, MT

ALPINE THEATRE PROJECT, WHITEFISH, MT

NEBRASKA

DOANE UNIVERSITY THEATRE, CRETE, NE

BLUE BARN THEATRE, OMAHA, NE

GREAT PLAINS THEATRE CONFERENCE, OMAHA, NE

OMAHA COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE, OMAHA, NE

THE ROSE THEATER, OMAHA, NE

SHELTERBELT THEATER, OMAHA, NE

NEVADA

LAS VEGAS LITTLE THEATRE, LAS VEGAS, NV

NEW HAMPSHIRE

DARTMOUTH COLLEGE THEATER DEPARTMENT, HANOVER, NH

NEW JERSEY

CHESTER THEATRE GROUP, CHESTER, NJ

MCVTS THEATRE CONSERVATORY HIGH SCHOOL, EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ

ROWAN UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF THEATER AND DANCE, GLASSBORO, NJ

George Street Playhouse, NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

DRAMATIC SOCIETY AT THE PENNINGTON SCHOOL, PENNINGTON, NJ

CIRCLE PLAYERS, PISCATAWAY, NJ

**MCCARTER THEATER, PRINCETON, NJ

LEWIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS, PROGRAM IN THEATER, PRINCETON UNIVERSITY, PRINCETON, NJ

PRINCETON TRIANGLE CLUB, PRINCETON, NJ

**TWO RIVER THEATER, RED BANK, NJ

PASSAGE THEATRE, TRENTON, NJ

NEW MEXICO

**TRICKLOCK THEATRE CO, ALBUQUERQUE, NM

ADOBE ROSE THEATER, SANTA FE, NM

**SANTA FE PLAYHOUSE, SANTA FE, NM

New York City

THERE ARE A FEW HOST "DISTRICTS" IN New York City:

**MIDTOWN New York City IN TIMES SQUARE (ON THE RED STEPS)

**DOWNTOWN New York City AT The Public Theater

**UPTOWN New York City AT THE NATIONAL BLACK THEATRE

**DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN ON THE STEPS OF THE Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM)

**BUSHWICK BROOKLYN AT BUSHWICK STARR

ACTORS FUND ARTS CENTER, BROOKLYN, NY

BRIC, BROOKLYN, NY

**Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM), BROOKLYN, NY

BROOKLYN ARTS EXCHANGE (BAX), BROOKLYN, NY

THE BRICK THEATER, BROOKLYN, NY

**BUSHWICK STARR, BROOKLYN, NY

The Civilians, BROOKLYN, NY

THE DEBATE SOCIETY, BROOKLYN, NY

**HOOK & EYE THEATER, BROOKLYN, NY

BRONX ACADEMY OF ARTS AND DANCE, EAST BRONX, NY

THE MOVEMENT THEATRE COMPANY, HARLEM, NY

**4th STREET ARTS BLOCK, NYC, NY

ABRONS ARTS CENTER, NYC, NY

THE Acting Company, NY

Atlantic Theatre Company, NYC, NY

City Center NEW YORK

**CHERRY LANE, NYC, NY

CLUBBED THUMB, NYC, NY

DUCDAME ENSEMBLE, NYC, NY

THE COLLECTIVE NY, NYC, NY

Elevator Repair Service, NYC, NY

THE FIRE THIS TIME FESTIVAL, NYC, NY

GINGOLD THEATRICAL GROUP, NYC, NY

GRADUATE ACTING PROGRAM AT TISCH SCHOOL OF THE ARTS, NYC, NY

THE GYM @ JUDSON IN ASSOCIATION WITH 360REPCO, NYC, NY

THE HAPPY FEW THEATRE COMPANY, NYC, NY

HB STUDIO, NYC, NY

HERE Arts Center, NYC, NY

INVISIBLE WALL PRODUCTIONS, NYC, NY

**IRT THEATER, NYC, NY

LA MAMA, E.T.C., NYC, NY

THE LARK, NYC, NY

**Ma-Yi Theater Company, NYC, NY

MCC, NYC, NY

MIND THE GAP THEATRE, NYC, NY

MONOLODGE, NYC, NY

NAATCO, NYC NY

**NATIONAL BLACK Theatre, Inc., NYC NY

NEW 42ND STREET, NYC NY

New Dramatists, NYC, NY

NEW GEORGES, NYC, NY

New Victory Theatre, NYC, NY

NEW YORK MUSICAL FESTIVAL, NYC NY

**New York Theater WORKSHOP, NYC NY

PAGE 73 PRODUCTIONS, NYC, NY

The Play Company, NYC, NY

POETIC Theater Productions, NYC NY

Primary Stages, NYC, NY

PROJECT Y THEATER COMPANY, NYC, NY

**The Public Theater, NYC, NY

RED BULL THEATER, NYC, NY

RATTLESTICK PLAYWRIGHTS THEATER, NYC, NY

ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY, NYC, NY

SHELTER THEATRE GROUP, NYC, NY

SIGNATURE THEATER, NYC, NY

Siti Company, NYC NY

Symphony Space, NYC, NY

TADA! YOUTH THEATER, NYC, NY

Target Margin Theater, NYC, NY

THE TANK, NYC, NY

THE TEAM, NYC, NY

Tectonic Theater Project, NYC, NY

THE FIRE THIS TIME FESTIVAL, NYC, NY

THEATRE FOR A NEW AUDIENCE, NYC, NY

VILLAGE PLAYBACK THEATRE, NYC, NY

THE VINEYARD THEATER, NYC, NY

**WP THEATER (FORMERLY THE WOMEN'S PROJECT), NYC, NY

WE SO HAPA, NYC, NY

WIDE EYED PRODUCTIONS, NYC, NY

THE WILD PROJECT, NYC NY

WINGSPAN ARTS, INC., NYC, NY

WWTNS THEATER COMPANY, NYC NY

THE QUEENS STUDIO, QUEENS, NY

NEW YORK STATE

SPACE ON RYDER FARM, BROWSER, NY

HUBBARD HALL, CAMBRIDGE, NY

UNIVERSITY THEATRE AT ST LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY, CANTON, NY

CREATIVE ACTION UNLIMITED, EAST GREENBUSH, NY

ADELPHI UNIVERSITY'S DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE, GARDEN CITY, NY

THEATER 444, GENEVA, NY

**KITCHEN THEATRE COMPANY, ITHACA, NY (is hosting all Ithaca-area theaters!)

ACTING OUT NEW YORK, ITHACA, NY

HANGAR THEATRE, ITHACA, NY

CIVIC ENSEMBLE, ITHACA, NY

THE CHERRY ARTS, ITHACA, NY

ITHACA SHAKESPEARE COMPANY, ITHACA, NY

HOMECOMING PLAYERS, ITHACA, NY

THEATRE INCOGNITA, ITHACA, NY

OPERA ITHACA, ITHACA, NY

ACTORS WORKSHOP OF ITHACA, ITHACA, NY

ITHACA FRINGE FESTIVAL, ITHACA, NY

CIRCUS CULTURE, ITHACA NY

BRIGHTON HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE, ROCHESTER, NY

Geva Theatre CENTER, ROCHESTER, NY

MUCCC THEATER, ROCHESTER, NY

NAZARETH COLLEGE OF ROCHESTER THEATRE AND DANCE DEPARTMENT, ROCHESTER, NY

PENDRAGON THEATRE, SARANAC LAKE, NY

KITCHEN THEATRE COMPANY, SYRACUSE, NY

Syracuse Stage, SYRACUSE, NY

NORTH CAROLINA

ANTHONY ASTON PLAYERS AT WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY, WINSTON-SALEM, NC

ASHVILLE CREATIVE ARTS, ASHEVILLE, NC

**MAGNETIC THEATRE, ASHEVILLE, NC

PLAYMAKERS REP, CHAPEL HILL, NC

CAST, GRANITE FALLS, NC

TRIAD STAGE, GREENSBORO, NC

SONOROUS ROAD PRODUCTIONS, RALEIGH, NC

NORTH DAKOTA

THEATRE NDSU (NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY), FARGO, ND

OHIO

NEW WORLD PERFORMANCE LAB, AKRON, OH

CINCINNATI ACTORS STUDIO & ACADEMY, CINCINNATI, OH

**MEMORIAL HALL OTR, CINCINNATI, OH

XAVIER UNIVERSITY THEATRE, CINCINNATI, OH

THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE, COLUMBUS, OH

TANTRUM THEATRE, COLUMBUS, OH

PORTHOUSE THEATER, KENT, OH

SCHOOL OF THEATRE AND DANCE AT KENT STATE UNIVERSITY, KENT, OH

MARIETTA COLLEGE, MARIETTA, OH

KENT TRUMBULL THEATER, WARREN, OH

MILLENIAL THEATRE COMPANY, YOUNGSTOWN, OH

OKLAHOMA

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL OKLAHOMA THEATER ARTS, EDMOND, OK

THEATE TULSA, TULSA, OK

OREGON

**OREGON SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL, ASHLAND, OR (is hosting with the oregon cabaret theatre at the cabaret)

**OREGON CABARET THEATRE, ASHLAND, OR

OREGON CONTEMPORARY THEATER, EUGENE, OR

BAG & BAGGAGE PRODUCTIONS, HILLSBORO, OR

COHO PRODUCTIONS, PORTLAND, OR

ARTISTS REPERTORY THEATER, PORTLAND OR

OREGON CHILDREN'S THEATER, PORTLAND ,OR

ORIGINAL PRACTICE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL, PORTLAND, OR

THE PORTLAND ACTORS CONSERVATORY, PORTLAND, OR

PORTLAND CENTER STAGE, PORTLAND, OR

PSU STAGE AT PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY, PORTLAND, OR

ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE ARTS DEPARTMENT, PORTLAND, OR

THIRD RAIL REPERTORY THEATRE, PORTLAND, OR

TRIANGLE PRODUCTIONS, PORTLAND, OR

PENNSYLVANIA

ALTOONA AREA THEATRE COMMUNITY, ALTOONA, PA

PEOPLE'S LIGHT AND THEATRE COMPANY, MALVERN, PA

**PLAYSHOP THEATER, ALLEGHENY COLLEGE, MEADVILLE, PA

STUDENT EXPERIMENTAL THEATRE, ALLEGHENY COLLEGE, PA

THEATRE HORIZON, NORRISTOWN, PA

**THE Wilma Theater, PHILADELPHIA, PA

WINONA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL DRAMA PROGRAM, PHILADELPHIA, PA

AZUKA THEATRE, PHILADELPHIA, PA

EGOPO, PHILADELPHIA, PA

**FRINGEARTS, PHILADELPHIA, PA

**GETTYSBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE, GETTYSBURG, PA

THE GREENFIELD COLLECTIVE, PHILADELPHIA, PA

I.A.T.S.E. LOCAL 8, PHILADELPHIA, PA

**INTERACT THEATER COMPANY, PHILADELPHIA, PA

LIGHT THIEF PRODUCTIONS, PHILADELPHIA, PA

LIGHTNING ROD SPECIAL, PHILADELPHIA, PA

PHILADELPHIA ASIAN PERFORMING ARTISTS, PHILADELPHIA, PA

**Philadelphia Theatre Company, PHILADELPHIA, PA

PIG IRON THEATRE COMPANY, PHILADELPHIA, PA

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC THEATER, PITTSBURGH, PA

REVOLUTION SHAKESPEARE, PHILADELPHIA, PA

SHAKESPEARE IN CLARK PARK, PHILADELPHIA, PA

SIMPATICO THEATRE, PHILADELPHIA, PA

Carnegie Mellon University SCHOOL OF DRAMA, PITTSBURGH, PA

STEEL RIVER PLAYHOUSE, POTTSTOWN, PA

PENN STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF THEATRE, UNIVERSITY PARK, PA

KING'S COLLEGE THEATRE DEPARTMENT, WILKES-BARRE, PA

YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA THEATRE DIVISION, YORK, PA

RHODE ISLAND

TRINITY REP, PROVIDENCE, RI

SOUTH CAROLINA

PURE THEATRE, CHARLESTON, SC

TRUSTUS THEATRE, COLUMBIA, SC

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE & DANCE, COLUMBIA, SC

GREENVILLE LITTLE THEATRE, GREENVILLE, SC

SOUTH DAKOTA

AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY THEATRE COMPANY, SIOUX FALLS, SD

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA, VERMILLION, SD

TENNESSEE

**NEW DIALECT Dance Company, NASHVILLE, TN

TEXAS

COLDTOWNE THEATER, AUSTIN, TX

**THE ARTISTIC COMMUNITY OF DALLAS (a multi-institution event hosted at the Latino Culture Center), DALLAS, TX

Dallas Theater Center, DALLAS, TX

DANIELLE GEORGIOU DANCE GROUP, DALLAS, TX

HOUSE PARTY THEATRE, DALLAS, TX

Margo Jones PARTNERSHIP, DALLAS, TX

THE THEATER DEPARTMENT AT BROOKHAVEN COLLEGE, DALLAS, TX

Stage West THEATRE, FORT WORTH, TX

UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON SCHOOL OF THEATRE & DANCE, HOUSTON, TX

THE HOUSTON SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL, HOUSTON, TX

REC ROOM, HOUSTON TX

KATY VISUAL AND PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, KATY, TX

SCHOOL OF THEATRE AT STEPHEN F. AUSTIN STATE UNIVERSITY, NACOGDOCHES, TX

MIDWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY, WICHITA FALLS, TX

UTAH

UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY, OREM, UT

PLAN-B THEATRE, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

SALT LAKE Acting Company, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

VERMONT

HOOKER-DUNHAM THEATER AND GALLERY, BRATTLEBORO, VT

LOST NATION THEATER, MONTPELIER, VT

VIRGINIA

LIVE ARTS, CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE, EMERY, VA

PETERSBURG AREA ART LEAGUE (PAAL), PETERSBURG, VA

**CAT THEATRE, RICHMOND, VA

RICHMOND TRIANGLE PLAYERS, RICHMOND, VA

VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE, RICHMOND, VA

THE HOLLINS THEATRE INSTITUTE AT HOLLINS UNIVERSITY, ROANOKE, VA

MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE, ROANOKE, VA

COLONIAL FORGE HIGH SCHOOL Drama Department, STAFFORD, VA

WASHINGTON

BELLEVUE COLLEGE THEATRE ARTS DEPARTMENT OF DRAMA AND DANCE, BELLEVUE, WA

**WHIDBEY ISLAND CENTER FOR THE ARTS, LANGLEY, WA

STAGEWORKS NORTHWEST THEATRE, LONGVIEW, WA

RED CURTAIN FOUNDATION FOR THE ARTS, MARYVILLE, WA

**KEY CITY PUBLIC THEATRE, PORT TOWNSEND, WA

MANDALA CENTER FOR CHANGE/POETIC JUSTICE THEATRE ENSEMBLE, PORT TOWNSEND, WA

THE RUDE MECHANICALS, RICHLAND, WA

A CONTEMPORARY THEATER, SEATTLE, WA

ARTSWEST, SEATTLE, WA

BOOK-IT REPERTORY THEATRE, SEATTLE, WA

CORNISH COLLEGE OF THE ARTS DEPARTMENTS OF PERFORMANCE PRODUCTION AND THEATER, SEATTLE, WA

THE FERN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY, SEATTLE, WA

INTIMAN THEATER, SEATTLE, WA

SEATTLE CHILDREN'S THEATRE, SEATTLE, WA

SEATTLE PACIFIC UNIVERSITY THEATRE, SEATTLE, WA

Seattle RepERTORY THEATER, SEATTLE, WA

TAPROOT THEATRE COMPANY, SEATTLE, WA

UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON SCHOOL OF DRAMA, SEATTLE, WA

WEST OF LENIN, SEATTLE, WA

NEVER TOO LATE PRODUCTIONS, WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA

WASHINGTON DC

Arena Stage, WASHINGTON DC

CREATIVE CAULDRON, WASHINGTON DC

Folger Theatre, WASHINGTON DC

MOSAIC THEATRE, WASHINGTON DC

SHAKESPEARE THEATRE, WASHINGTON DC

THEATER J, WASHINGTON DC

WEST VIRGINIA

DAVIS & ELKINS COLLEGE DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE, ELKINS, WV

GREENBRIER VALLEY THEATER, LEWISBURG, WV

WISCONSIN

ALCHEMIST THEATRE, MILWAUKEE, WI

MILWAUKEE REP, MILKWAUKEE, WI

RENAISSANCE THEATERWORKS, MILWAUKEE, WI

WYOMING

RIOT ACT, INC., JACKSON, WY

ASSOCIATED STUDENTS OF THE PERFORMING ARTS (ASOPA) AT UNIVERSITY OF WOMING, LARAMIE, WY

QUEENS Players Theatre TROUPE, LARAMIE, WY

NATIONAL

ATG THEATER GROUP

HOWLROUND

SAMUEL FRENCH

