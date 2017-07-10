Original Cast to Dance Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES Across the U.S.

New Adventures has announced North American tour dates and casting for Matthew Bourne's double Olivier Award-winning production of THE RED SHOES.

The production will make its American debut as part of a World Premiere tour, starting at the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles on Friday 15 September 2017; and continuing to the Kennedy Center, Washington DC; Blumenthal Performing Arts, Charlotte and New York City Center. Full tour dates are below! Visit www.new-adventures.net for more information.

The World Premiere tour of THE RED SHOES opened at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in November 2016 ahead of a sold-out eight-week Christmas season at Sadler's Wells, where it opened to rave reviews. The performances at Sadler's Wells were the fastest selling in New Adventures history. There are just two venues left on the UK tour. Due to popular demand, following sold out dates earlier this year the show is returning to The Lowry, Salford (11 July - 15 July) and Birmingham Hippodrome (18 July - 22 July).

The original award-winning cast returns to recreate their critically acclaimed performances in these iconic roles.

The role of "Victoria Page", the girl who dreams of being a great dancer, immortalised on screen by Moira Shearer, was created by New Adventures leading lady, Ashley Shaw, in a career defining performance. New Adventures rising star, Cordelia Braithwaite, who has also received great praise for her interpretation will return for the USA Tour. For the run at New York City Center only, New York City Ballet star, Sara Mearns, will also play the role of "Victoria Page" making her New Adventures debut.

Sam Archer who created the title role of Edward Scissorhands in 2005 and who has starred in Cinderella, The Car Man and Play Without Wordsreturned to the company to create the iconic role of Svengali-like Impresario "Boris Lermontov" Having recently made his debut in the role, Jack Jones will also play Lermontov at some performances.

The role of "Julian Craster", was created by one of New Adventures most popular dancers, Dominic North, who was last year nominated for his second National Dance Award. Joining him, we are delighted to welcome back American Ballet Theatre star, Marcelo Gomes, who will be making his debut as Julian at all venues during the USA Tour. Marcelo was last seen with New Adventures in The Car Man at Sadler's Wells in 2015 having previously danced "The Swan" in Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake in Tokyo in 2014.

Completing the principal cast are the leading dancers of the Lermentov Company. Prima Ballerina, "Irina Boronskaja" is played by Michela Meazza, who returns to New Adventures where she has danced and created many leading roles (Los Angeles and New York only). She is joined by Company favourites Anjali Mehra, most recently seen as both "The Queen" and "The Girlfriend" in Swan Lake and Nicole Kabera, who most recently played "Queen Eleanor" in Sleeping Beauty.

"Ivan Boleslawsky" the role made famous by Robert Helpmann has been created by one of New Adventures finest young dancers, Liam Mower(the original West End Billy Elliot but now taking on his seventh principal role with New Adventures). Also playing Ivan is popular company dancer,Danny Reubens, who scored a great personal success recently as "Jack" in Lord Of The Flies and rising star, Will Bozier.

Lermontov Company choreographer and 'character dancer' "Grischa Ljubov", has been created by veteran company dancer, Glenn Graham, who as well as playing "The Swan" in Swan Lake has recently been seen as "King Benedict" in Sleeping Beauty. Also playing the role of "Grischa" will be Leon Moran recently seen in Sleeping Beauty, The Car Man and as "Jim" in Edward Scissorhands.

Completing the New Adventures cast as the leading dancers and creative team behind the Ballet Lermentov are Steph Billers (cover "Irina Boronskaia"), Jackson Fisch, Joshua Harriette, Daisy May Kemp, Phil King (cover "Julian Craster"), Dominic Lamb (cover "Grischa Ljubov"), Katrina Lyndon (who also plays "Victoria Page") Kate Lyons, Andrew Monaghan (who also plays "Julian Craster") Joe Walkling, Katie Webb(cover "Victoria Page") and Seren Williams.

Long time company dancer Chris Trenfield, who co-created the roles of "Julian Craster" and "Boris Lermontov" will be retiring from New Adventures at the end of the UK Tour. His final performance will be at the matinee at The Birmingham Hippodrome on Saturday 22nd July.

A beloved fairy-tale and Academy Award-winning movie, THE RED SHOES has seduced audiences and inspired generations of dancers with its tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Matthew Bourne's magical new adaptation of the legendary Powell and Pressburger film reunites him with his regular collaborators and New Adventures Associate Artists and the team that brought you the world wide hit, Sleeping Beauty; Lez Brotherston (set and costumes), Paule Constable (lighting) and Paul Groothuis (sound).

This World Premiere is set to a new score arranged by New Adventures Associate Artist, Terry Davies using the mesmerizing music of golden-age Hollywood composer, Bernard Herrmann (most famous for his collaborations with Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles and Martin Scorsese), whose work ranges from the witty and playfully robust to the achingly romantic and bittersweet.

An intoxicating drama where life imitates art with fateful consequences; THE RED SHOES will dazzle your senses and break your heart.

THE RED SHOES is supported using public funds by Arts Council England.

The North American tour dates will be supported across the continent with a program of workshops; curtain raisers and masterclasses for young people and emerging artists led by Re:Bourne, the charitable arm of New Adventures.

THE WORLD PREMIERE TOUR OF Matthew Bourne'S PRODUCTION OF THE RED SHOES 2017 :

REMAINING UK TOUR DATES 2017

TUESDAY 11 JULY - SATURDAY 15 JULY

THE LOWRY, MANCHESTER

www.thelowry.com

WEDNESDAY 19 JULY - SATURDAY 22 JULY

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

US TOUR DATES 2017

FRIDAY 15 SEPTEMBER - SUNDAY 1 OCTOBER

Ahmanson Theatre, LOS ANGELES, CA

www.centertheatregroup.org

PRESS NIGHT - TUESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER

TUESDAY 10 OCTOBER - SUNDAY 15 OCTOBER

THE KENNEDY CENTER, WASHINGTON, DC

www.kennedy-center.org

PRESS NIGHT - TUESDAY 10 OCTOBER

TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER - SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER

BLUMENTHAL PERFORMING ARTS, CHARLOTTE, NC

www.blumenthalarts.org

PRESS NIGHT - TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER

THURSDAY 26 OCTOBER - SUNDAY 5 NOVEMBER

NEW YORK City Center, NY

www.nycitycenter.org

PRESS NIGHT - THURSDAY 26 OCTOBER

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

