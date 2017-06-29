Celebrating America's Independence
Oh Say Can They Sing! Broadway Takes a Stab at the National Anthem

Jun. 29, 2017  

Oh, say can you see... all the Broadway stars who have sung this song? Well now you can! It's America's birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with some of Broadway's best renditions of our national anthem. Below, we've rounded up performances from this past year. Which version is your favorite?

Ramin Karimloo (skip to 1:20)

Norm Lewis:

Cast of IN TRANSIT:

Orfeh:

Cast of BEAUTIFUL (National Tour):

Cast of MATILDA:

Cast of JERSEY BOYS (LA):

Cast of HAMILTON (National Tour):

Mamie Parris:

Lena Hall:

Kristin Chenoweth:

Corey Cott:




 

