Oh Say Can They Sing! Broadway Takes a Stab at the National Anthem

Oh, say can you see... all the Broadway stars who have sung this song? Well now you can! It's America's birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with some of Broadway's best renditions of our national anthem. Below, we've rounded up performances from this past year. Which version is your favorite?

This celebration of America's independence is brought to you by BANDSTAND on Broadway. From Andy Blankenbuehler, winner of the 2017 Tony Award® for Best Choreography and the 2016 Tony Award for HAMILTON, comes BANDSTAND-the new musical that explodes with the most high-octane, heart-stopping and best dancing on stage today.

1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart.

Ramin Karimloo (skip to 1:20)

Norm Lewis:

Cast of IN TRANSIT:

Orfeh:

Cast of BEAUTIFUL (National Tour): Cast of MATILDA:

Cast of JERSEY BOYS (LA):

Cast of HAMILTON (National Tour):

Mamie Parris:

Lena Hall:

Kristin Chenoweth:

Corey Cott:

Related Articles