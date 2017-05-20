NBC Renews TRIAL & ERROR for Second Season

May. 20, 2017  
NBC Renews TRIAL & ERROR for Second Season

According to Deadline, NBC's courtroom spoof comedy Trial & Error has been picked up for a second season. The show will return for 10 episodes.

Trial & Error stars Broadway alums Krysta Rodriguez (SPRING AWAKENING), John Lithgow (A DELICATE BALANCE) and Steven Boyer (HAND TO GOD), as well as GLEE star Jayma Mays.

In the spirit of true crime documentaries, this OUTRAGEOUS fish-out-of-water comedy features bright-eyed New York lawyer Josh Segal (Nicholas D'Agosto), who heads to a tiny Southern town for his first big case. His mission? To defend an eccentric "rollercizing" poetry professor (John Lithgow) accused of the bizarre murder of his beloved wife. Settling into his makeshift office behind a taxidermy shop and meeting his quirky team of local misfits, Josh suspects that winning his first big case will not be easy, especially when his client is always making himself look guilty.

Jeff Astrof, Matt Miller and Jeffrey Blitz are executive producers of "Trial & Error." Astrof & Miller wrote the pilot, which was directed by Blitz. The series is produced by Barge Productions and Good Session Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

To read more, visit Deadline here


