Matt Doyle,Â Emily Skeggs & More Will Perform at Point Foundation Gala

Point Foundation will honor Emmy Award-winning actress and star of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" Uzo Aduba, and Academy Award-winning writer and director Dustin Lance Black, at the annual Point Honors Gala at the majestic Plaza Hotel April 3, 2017.



Aduba will receive the Point Courage Award, which recognizes those who have advocated for the future of the LGBTQ community and believe investing in today's potential will produce a brighter tomorrow. Black will receive the Point Leadership Award, which honors an individual who has achieved prominence in their professional career and unequivocally supports the LGBTQ community.



"At times, when the world seems confusing and uncertain - something LGBTQ young people are all too familiar with - individuals possessing great artistry and talent can help show us the way forward," said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Point Foundation. "Point's scholarship recipients are inspired by Uzo and Dustin, and we are thrilled to honor them."

The evening will be hosted by Emma Willmann, and will feature performances by Matt Doyle and Emily Skeggs; along with Ivory Aquino, Gideon Glick, Jeffrey Marsh, Javier Muñoz, Denis O'Hare, Peter Staley and more.

Some of Point's 84 current scholarship recipients and 244 alumni will be present at the event to share their inspiring stories about how they have overcome challenges to get their higher education degrees.

Point Foundation, the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit, has presented awards in recent years to Lena Dunham, Jonathan Groff, Greg Louganis, Pete Nowalk, Robin Roberts, and Jeffrey Tambor. For more information and tickets, please visit www.pointfoundation.org/HonorsNY17

About Point Foundation: Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential - despite the obstacles often put before them - to make a significant impact on society. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development, and community service training.

