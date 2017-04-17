Marni Nixon's 'Loverly' Former NYC Apartment, Studio on the Market

"Wouldn't It Be Loverly" to own a bit of New York history? Apartments 2A and 3A at 315 West End Avenue) - the former teaching studio and apartment of legendary Marni Nixon - are on the market!

Nixon was the movie singing voice of Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady, Natalie Wood in West Side Story and Deborah Kerr in The King and I. She also dubbed Marilyn Monroe's high notes in "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. She appeared as Sister Sophia in the movie version of The Sound of Music starring Julie Andrews and received four Emmy Awards for Best Actress for her children's show Boomerang. Nixon appeared in many Broadway productions and was awarded the George Peabody Award for "Outstanding Contributions to American Music."

Apartment 2A was used as Ms. Nixon's studio, where she taught voice classes for New York music students.

These apartments, owned by a legend and rich with New York history, are within a handsome eight-story art deco styled building with 21 residences.

To view watch a video on Nixon and the apartments, click here. To check out apartment 3A, click here, and to view apartment 2A, follow this link.

The first open house is Sunday, April 16th from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

