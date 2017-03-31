Mark Ballas to Return as 'Frankie Valli' When JERSEY BOYS Hits Los Angeles

Casting has been announced for the Los Angeles engagement of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical "Jersey Boys," the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, previewing May 16 and 17, opening May 18 continuing through June 24, 2017, at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre.

Mark Ballas will reprise his hit Broadway performance as Frankie Valli for the Los Angeles engagement of the tour. Ballas made his Broadway debut in the role last fall (October 18, 2016 - January 15, 2017).

Critically acclaimed 'Frankie veterans' AaRon De Jesus and Miguel Jarquin-Moreland will play Frankie Valli at certain performances during the week.

The cast of "Jersey Boys" will also feature Matthew Dailey (Tommy DeVito), Keith Hines (Nick Massi) and Cory Jeacoma (Bob Gaudio) as The Four Seasons, with Barry Anderson and Thomas Fiscella.

The ensemble of "Jersey Boys" includes Mark Edwards, Corey Greenan, Bryan Hindle, David LaMarr, Austin Owen, Kristen Paulicelli, Leslie Rochette, Andrew Russell, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dru Serkes, Jonny Wexler and Jesse Wildman.

"Jersey Boys" is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award, the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia). "Jersey Boys" worldwide has been seen by over 24 million people (as of January, 2017).

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, "Jersey Boys" is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

"Jersey Boys" is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard - and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

"Jersey Boys" opened at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway to critical acclaim on November 6, 2005, running 11 Record-Breaking Years and becoming the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. The boys said goodbye to Broadway on January 15, 2017. The "Jersey Boys" US National Tour opened to rave reviews in San Francisco on December 1, 2006. Tours of the United Kingdom and Australia will begin the end of 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The "Jersey Boys" design and production team comprises Klara Zieglerova (scenic design), Jess Goldstein (costume design), Howell Binkley (winner of the 2006 Tony Award for his lighting design of "Jersey Boys"), Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Clark (projections design), Charles LaPointe (wig and hair design), Steve Orich(orchestrations) and Ron Melrose (music supervision, vocal/dance arrangements and incidental music).

"Jersey Boys" is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, with Latitude Link and Rick Steiner.

The original Broadway cast recording of "Jersey Boys," produced by Bob Gaudio, was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The cast recording is available on Rhino Records. "Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons" (Broadway Books) is the official handbook to the smash Broadway hit. "SeasonsGreetings: A Jersey Boys Christmas," a holiday CD featuring international cast members of "Jersey Boys," produced by Bob Gaudio, is available on Rhino Records.

Tickets for "Jersey Boys" are available by calling (213) 972-4400, online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org or by visiting the Center Theatre Group box office located at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets range from $25 - $125 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Ahmanson Theatre is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles, 90012.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Mark Ballas (Frankie Valli) has captivated audiences on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" for 18 seasons. He's a two-time champion, nine-time finalist and 2011 Emmy nominee for his work on the show. Stage Credits: Buddy - "The Buddy Holly Story," "Copacabana," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers." He choreographed Pepsi's Super Bowl commercial starring Sofía Vergara and the Oscar commercial for Shonda Rhimes' "The Catch." He is half of the duo Alexander Jean with wife BC Jean. Their debut single/EP reached #1 on iTunes' singer/songwriter chart. Mark is an accomplished flamenco and electric guitar player. Training: The Italia Conti Performing Arts School, London. www.alexanderjean.net

AaRon De Jesus (Frankie Valli at certain performances). Credits: "Jersey Boys" (Joey), Disney's "The Lion King" (Timon), "Wicked" (Averic, Boq u/s), "Monty Python's Spamalot" (Patsy), "Peter Pan" (Peter), "Little Shop of Horrors" ('Seymour'), "Big River" ('Tom Sawyer'), "Guys and Dolls" ('Nicely), "Cats" (Gus), "Oliver!" (The Artful Dodger), "A Funny Thing . . . Forum" (Pseudolus), "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" (Joseph), "El muerto disimulado" (Clarindo), "The Crucible" (Ezekiel Cheever). aarondejesusonline.com. Instagram: @aaron.dejesus

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland (Frankie Valli at certain performances). Theatre: "Jersey Boys" (1st National Tour); "Grease" (North Shore); "Buddy Holly" (Walnut St.); "Kingdom" (Old Globe); "Rent" (National Tour). Film/TV: "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close," "The Great Fight," "One Life to Live," "At the Top of the Pyramid." Training: B.M. in Musical Theatre from Catholic University; The Barrow Group; Margie Haber Studio.

Matthew Dailey (Tommy DeVito). Originally from Denver, Colorado, Matthew has performed professionally from the age of 9. Most recently, Matthew traveled Spain, Italy and France in "Saturday Night Fever - The Musical." Favorite performances include "Cats (Rum Tum Tugger), "7 Brides...Brothers" (Daniel/Frank), "A Chorus Line" (Mike), "1940's Radio Hour" (BJ Gibson), "Cinderella" (Prince), and "Viva Vegas" (Elvis). @mdailey88

Keith Hines (Nick Massi). Recent off-Broadway: "Cougar the Musical" (Buck), "Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man" (Stefan). Credits include: "Les Miz" (Enjolras, WVPT), "Camelot" (Lancelot, Pittsburgh Public Theatre), "1776" (Thomas Jefferson, Pittsburgh Public Theatre), "Urban Cowboy" (Bud, WVPT), "The Crucible" (John Proctor), "Picnic" (Hal). Master's Degree in music, Oklahoma City University (voice: Florence Birdwell), The Studio/NY (Jayd McCarty's acting conservatory). www.keith-hines.com

Cory Jeacoma (Bob Gaudio). Regional: "Legally Blonde" (Warner, Fulton Theatre), "Mamma Mia!" (Sky, MSMT). Lincoln Center's Sinatra Centennial Concert. Education: BFA in Musical Theatre from Pace University 2016. Twitter/Instagram @cocojeacoco

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

