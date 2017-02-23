'MERRILY' Documentary 'BEST WORST THING' Coming to iTunes Movies Next Month

The acclaimed documentary film Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened -- fresh off its theatrical run, and currently 94% on Rotten Tomatoes -- will be available exclusively for purchase and rental on iTunes Movies starting March 3, 2017, announced the film's producer, Bruce David Klein, of Atlas Media Corp, and Richard Abramowitz President of theatrical distributor Abramorama. The film will be available for preorder tomorrow, February 24th, 2017.

Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened captures the extraordinary drama of the creation of one of the truly legendary musicals in the history of Broadway, Merrily We Roll Along - and tells the stories of the hopeful young performers whose lives were transformed by it. Directed by original cast member Lonny Price, and featuring exclusive appearances by Stephen Sondheim, Hal Prince, Jason Alexander, Mandy Patinkin, Adam Guettel, Frank Rich - the film is a bittersweet meditation on the choices we all make, and the often unexpected consequences of those choices.

"Coming off our amazing world premiere at the New York Film Festival, and our successful theatrical run that took us from New York to Los Angeles, Toronto, Washington DC, San Francisco and beyond, we are absolutely thrilled to bring Best Worst Thing to digital audiences," says Klein. "If the critical reaction and audience response thus far is any indication, the celebration of Merrily and the people and legends behind it, is sure to strike an emotional, entertaining chord with home viewers everywhere."

During the Abramorama nationwide theatrical release, Best Worst Thing received some of the best reviews of the year for a documentary. The New York Times, The Wrap, and Newsweek placed Best Worst Thing on its lists of the Top 10 Movies of 2016.

The film will be available on iTunes Movies in the USA for $12.99 for EST (purchase) and $4.99 for VOD (rental). Preorder availability tomorrow February 24th and consumer release on March 3rd, 2017. To preorder, and for more information, visit geni.us/bestworstthing starting on 2/24/17.

Best Worst Thing is a production of Atlas Media Corp, in association with Allright Productions. Directed by Lonny Price. Produced by Bruce David Klein, Lonny Price, Kitt Lavoie, and Ted Schillinger. Executive Producers: Scott Rudin and Eli Bush. For more information, visit www.bestworstthingmovie.com.

Atlas Media is an award-winning independent multi-platform producer of non-fiction television series, specials, theatrical documentaries and digital entertainment. Its ratings-grabbing TV productions have become staple programming for U.S. networks such as MTV, History, Discovery Channel, E! Entertainment, Travel Channel, National Geographic Channel, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, NBCUniverso -- as well as national syndication, multiplatform home entertainment services, and distribution in 100+ markets worldwide. Atlas also produces hundreds of webisodes for brands and other client online platforms. Best Worst Thing... is produced through its Theatrical Documentary division which releases films which have won multiple awards at festivals around the globe before opening theatrically - including Meat Loaf: In Search of Paradise and Robert Blecker Wants Me Dead. For eleven years in a row, Atlas has been named to RealScreen magazine's prestigious annual "Global 100" list of the largest and most influential providers of non-fiction entertainment in the world. For more info, visit www.atlasmedia.tv.

Abramorama is the preeminent theatrical distributor of music films in the US today and recognized for the consistent high quality of its work on award winning feature films. An innovator in the focused, personalized form of film distribution and event cinema, Abramorama provides invaluable alternatives to filmmakers and content owners. An industry leader in marketing and promotion, Abramorama continues to trail-blaze exciting new pathways for filmmakers to find their audience. Over the course of more than a decade, Abramorama has successfully distributed and marketed hundreds of films, including Ron Howard's GRAMMY Award-winning The Beatles: Eight Days A Week-The Touring Years; Tomer Heymann's Mr. Gaga; Dawn Porter's Trapped; Kim A. Snyder's Newtown; Charles Ferguson's Time To Choose; Asif Kapadia's Senna; Neil Young's Greendale; Cameron Crowe's Pearl Jam Twenty; Sacha Gervasi's Anvil! The Story Of Anvil; Banksy's Academy Award-nominated, Exit Through The Gift Shop, the surprise indie hit Awake: The Life of Yogananda, Laurie Anderson's astonishing New York Times critics' pick, Heart of a Dog, Showtime's Listen To Me Marlon (National Board of Review Winner) and Draft House Releasing's The Look of Silence (2016 Documentary Academy Award-Nominee and 2015 IDA Best Documentary Winner). For more information, go to www.abramorama.com.

