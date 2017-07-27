Kelsey Grammer Joins the London Premiere of BIG FISH

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported that Tony Award-nominated actor Kelsey Grammer will appear as the tall-tale weaving Edward Bloom in the London premiere of the musical Big Fish

Nigel Harman will direct the musical by Andrew Lippa and John August, set to begin performances at The Other Palace on November 1, 2017.

Matthew Seadon- Young will join Grammer in the musical, portraying his son, Will Bloom and Jamie Muscato will appear as the youthful counterpart to Grammer, as Young Edward. Laura Baldwin joins the cast as Young Sandra.

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed Tim Burton film, Big Fish centers on Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest, and then some!

Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him - most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales

