Kelli O'Hara Joins the Second Season of 13 REASONS WHY

According to Variety, a Tony winner has joined the cast of the second season of 13 Reasons Why. Kelli O'Hara will star as 'Jackie' on the Netflix series- "A warm, intelligent, passionate advocate for victims of bullying."

O'Hara is not a season regular, but will appear in many of the episodes.

Click here to read the full article.

Kelli O'Hara has unequivocally established herself as one of Broadway's great leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically acclaimed revival of The King and I recently garnered her a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Drama League and Outer Critics nominations.

Her 2014 performance as Francesca in the musical adaptation of The Bridges of Madison County earned her Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Additionally, she starred as Mrs. Darling in NBC's live telecast of Peter Pan alongside Allison Williams and Christian Borle, and made her Metropolitan Opera debut in the production of The Merry Widow with Renee Fleming.

Related Articles