John O'Hurley, Jackie Evancho and Lisa Loeb to Make Cafe Carlyle Debuts This Spring

The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has announced the Café Carlyle's spring 2017 season, which features the venue debuts of actor/singer John O'Hurley, classical crossover star Jackie Evancho, and singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb; as well as the return of audience favorite John Pizzarelli.

Award-winning actor/singer John O'Hurley makes his Café Carlyle debut, March 28 - April 8. A Man With Standards is his 90-minute retrospective on the songs of the Great American Songbook along with musings from his eclectic life and career. "I was lucky enough to grow up surrounded by the sounds of The Standards," he quips, "and I was lucky enough to grow up in the presence of gentlemen who had Standards". A Man With Standards is both humorous and poignant, bringing back the sounds of nostalgia in the voice of one of America's greatest storytellers. John delights his audiences with the colorful stories and songs of his youth as well as revisiting his unforgettable moments on Seinfeld and Dancing With The Stars.

Acclaimed singer Jackie Evancho makes her Café Carlyle debut, April 11-22. Jackie Evancho dazzled American television audiences at age ten gaining global recognition with her stunning debut on NBC's America's Got Talent. Since then, she's released a string of platinum and gold albums, with sales of over 2.5 million in the U.S alone. Her numerous accolades include six consecutive number one albums on the Billboard Classical charts, and performances for numerous dignitaries around the world including President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama (twice), The Pope, the Imperial family of Japan and most recently at President Trump's inauguration. Jackie has recorded duets with notable artists including Tony Bennett, Susan Boyle, Il Volo, Placido Domingo, Barbra Streisand, Chis Botti, The Tenors and Joshua Bell. At 16 years old, she is still recording classical crossover songs in her beautiful soprano voice but is also evolving into pop territory with well-received singles "Apocalypse," "Writing's on the Wall" and "Safe and Sound."

John Pizzarelli returns to Café Carlyle with an all-new show celebrating iconic singer-songwriter Johnny Mercer, April 25 - May 6. The New York Times recently described John Pizzarelli and his wife Jessica Molaskey as "the supreme nightclub act of our time." Specifically,Jazz Weekly recently raved about John Pizzarelli's Johnny Mercer program: "A gig like this oozes with style, class and fun, with Pizzarelli being one of the best ambassadors for the Great American Songbook. One of his best."At the Café, he'll perform Johnny's most recognizable hits as well as lesser-known gems such as "Jamboree Jones" and "Slue Foot."

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb makes her Café Carlyle debut, June 6-17. The trailblazing, independent artist's musical career was launched with the platinum-selling hit song "Stay (I Missed You)" from the Gen X film Reality Bites. Notably, Lisa was the first unsigned artist to have a #1 single. As American Songwriter noted in 2014, "Stay" was "a song that not only succinctly summed up that era but also managed to transcend it." Lisa followed that remarkable feat with the hit singles "Do You Sleep," "I Do" and "Let's Forget About It" and the albums Cake and Pie and No Fairy Tale. Her albums Tail and Firecracker were both certified gold. Lisa Loeb's distinctive and approachable style of songwriting and performance has earned her many fans around the globe and praise from outlets including The New York Times. Lisa continues to craft irresistible pop songs for the 21st century while designing children's books, Lisa Loeb Eyewear, and supporting various non-profit causes including The Camp Lisa Foundation. Loeb is thrilled to be sharing the Carlyle stage and its legacy of presenting top musical talent to New York audiences.

Throughout the season, Woody Allen will continue to perform Monday nights with thE Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band. Additional spring performers will be announced shortly.

Café Carlyle Spring 2017 Season:

Woody Allen & THE Eddy DAVIS NEW ORLEANS JAZZ BAND

January 9 through June 19

Mondays at 8:45pm, $165 per person / Bar Seating: $120 / Premium Seating: $215

JOHN O'HURLEY

March 28 through April 8

Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45 p.m.; Saturday at 10:45 p.m.

Tuesday - Thursday & Saturday late show, $85 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $135

Friday & Saturday, $110 per person / Bar Seating: $85 / Premium Seating: $160

Jackie Evancho

April 11 through April 22

Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday - Thursday, $75 per person / Bar Seating: $55 / Premium Seating: $125

Friday & Saturday, $90 per person / Bar Seating: $70 / Premium Seating: $140

John Pizzarelli

April 25 through May 6

Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday - Thursday, $110 per person / Bar Seating: $85 / Premium Seating: $160

Friday & Saturday, $135 per person / Bar Seating: $95 / Premium Seating: $185

LISA LOEB

June 6 through June 17

Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday - Thursday, $75 per person / Bar Seating: $55 / Premium Seating: $125

Friday & Saturday, $90 per person / Bar Seating: $70 / Premium Seating: $130

Reservations can be made by phone at 212.744.1600 or online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with thE Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

