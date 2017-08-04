Jeremy Jordan Added to 3rd Annual ELSIEFEST Lineup

Click Here for More Articles on JEREMY JORDAN

Tony and Grammy nominated actor and singer Jeremy Jordan (CW's Supergirl, Disney's Newsies, NBC's Smash) has been added to the 3rd annual Elsie Fest lineup.

Jordan joins previously announced talent including headliners Tony Award winning actor and singer Alan Cumming (Cabaret, CBS's The Good Wife), two-time Golden Globe nominated actress and singer Lea Michele (Scream Queens, Glee, Spring Awakening) and Emmy nominated songwriter, musician and actor Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and special guest performers including platinum selling recording artist Ingrid Michaelson (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Alter Egos EP) and Broadway veteran and Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The Phantom of the Opera, ABC's hit show Scandal).

Z100's Elvis Duran to host the one-day outdoor music festival celebrating stars and songs from the stage and screen on Sunday, October 8 at Central Park SummerStage in New York City. Additional performers and guests to be announced.

Tickets for Elsie Fest are on sale now at Ticketfly.com.

Elsie Fest is the brainchild of Darren Criss, talent manager Ricky Rollins and Broadway producer and Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth. Established in 2015, the one-day outdoor music festival celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals.

Past performers include Evan Rachel Wood, Tituss Burgess, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Odom Jr., Pasek and Paul, Lea Salonga, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Hilty, Jason Robert Brown, and Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin. For more information about Elsie Fest, please visit www.elsiefest.com. Join the conversation by following Elsie Fest on Instagram and Twitter (@ElsieFest), and on Facebook (facebook.com/elsiefest).

