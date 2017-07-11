Jenn Gambatese and Becky Gulsvig Hungry for BRUNCH WITH BROADWAY STARS at Lambs Club

This week's Brunch with Broadway Stars will feature SCHOOL OF ROCK's Jenn Gambatese and Becky Gulsvig.

Geoffrey Zakarian's The Lambs Club has teamed up with some of Broadway's best musicals to bring you Brunch with Broadway Stars - Sunday brunch like you have never seen, featuring some of the biggest names on Broadway! Stars from hit shows will perform jazz standards and show tunes over bloody marys and classic brunch fare.

On Sunday, July 16th, Jenn Gambatese, who plays the role of Principal Rosalie Mullins, and Becky Gulsvig, who plays the role of Patty, will take to the stage. Based on the cult film and with a rocking new score from Andrew Lloyd Webber, School of Rock follows slacker Dewey Finn as he turns a class of straight - A students into an ear-popping, riff-scorching, all-conquering rock band!

For $68 for adults and $35 for children under 12, guests can enjoy a prix fixe brunch featuring a bountiful pastry assortment for the table, a choice of an entrée, sides to share, Colombe Coffee, Le Palais Des Thés Tea and fresh squeezed juices. Highlighted dishes include Stuffed French Toast with Coconut Pastry Cream and Blackberry Compote, Peekytoe Crab Benedict with Créme Fraîche and Meyer Lemon Hollandaise and The Lambs Club Burger on Toasted Challah and House-Cut Fries. To top it off, guests will be offered a special to-go treat.

IF YOU GO:

WHERE: The Lambs Club, 132 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036

WHEN: Sunday, July 16th, 2017

TIME: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Broadway stars perform from 12:00 - 1:00 PM

PRICE: $68 per adult, $35 per child under 12. Includes: Pastries for the Table, Brunch Entree, Sides for the Table, Beverage (Coffee, Tea or Juice), and To-Go Treat

WEBSITE + MENU: www.thelambsclub.com/brunch-with-broadway-stars

FOR RESERVATIONS: Call 212-997-5262

