James Naughton and Laila Robins Will Lead DESPERADOS Reading

The Directors Company (Michael Parva, Artistic Director; Leah Michalos, Managing Director) will present a reading of Desperados a new play by David Epstein, featuring two-time Tony Award Winner James Naughton (Chicago, City of Angels) and Laila Robins (Lucille Lortel nominee, Frozen.) Joining them will be Clea Alsip and Keira Naughton

In Desperados, a couple wrenchingly decides to sell the family house after thirty years. The emotional upheaval that ensues -- comic, agonizing, and mysterious -- rattles and galvanizes the family as they struggle to move forward with their lives.

This industry reading will take place May 16 at 3:00 pm at The Directors Studio, 311 West 43rd Street, 4th Floor. Reservations are required. For more information, email directorscompany@gmail.com

The Directors Company is an award-winning not-for-profit theatre company with an extraordinary record in its mission to develop and produce groundbreaking new plays and musicals initiated and generated by outstanding directorial talent, for the American theatre public. www.directorscompany.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles