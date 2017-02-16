James Monroe Iglehart and More Featured in New York Film Academy's Upcoming Projects

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

La La Land isn't the only vehicle opening the door for a new era of movie musicals. NYFA's original productions feature Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise (Pippin, A Chorus Line), Jen Perry (Kinky Boots) and others.

The New York Film Academy integrates musical theater and film by having its students take part in the creation of original movie musicals. Each NYFA-produced film consists of original music and stories that feature collaborations with industry and filmmaking professionals.

"It takes a village to make a film of this caliber and everyone's role plays an integral part in the process. The students are fortunate to have a team of veteran filmmakers spearheading this level of exposure for them in the professional arena," NYFA's lead producer for the project, Sean Robinson, tells BroadwayWorld.

Highlighted films include Landed, directed by Nathan Brewer (featuring Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart), and The Ghosts Of Ethan Dean directed by Chad Larabee. Both films are scheduled to screen at the Garden State Film Festival April 2nd, 2017 in Atlantic City, NJ (tickets can be found at gsff.org).

Alma Mater, also directed by Brewer and featuring Tony Award nominee Charlotte D'amboise, wrapped principle photography in December, 2016 and is slated for release in Spring 2017. Set in 1993 at a women's college, Alma Mater explores issues of feminism and breaking social conventions.

"Directing two of the NYFA movie musicals and introducing Broadway stars to the exciting work we are doing has been a challenging thrill. Great care is taken to create a film that showcases our talented students, and the results are an incredible professional resource for our actors," says Brewer.

A new trailer for The Legion Of Grads, featuring Tommar Wilson, Tyson, Tory Ross, and more, can be found below!

"I was truly honored to be a part of the NYFA Movie Musical Curriculum," says Broadway actor Kevin Duda, who directed the film. "The training of being an on-camera musical theater performer is something you can only experience at NYFA. Luckily, I was able to call in favors from my friends from Broadway shows to surround and support the already amazing talent I had in my student cast."

Earlier this year, Jen Perry (Kinky Boots) wrapped filming on Plus One, an epic musical, spanning three generations of strong women in NYC, who tackle the challenges of motherhood.

"Having a veteran Broadway performer like Jen Perry in the cast helped these student actors to raise their game. We were able to plan the film shoot and recording sessions around her Broadway schedule at Kinky Boots, and share her talent and experience in the film and with the students," says director T.J. Mannix.

Check out The New York Film Academy's Movie Musical Highlight Reel here, and for more information, release dates and upcoming screenings, visit nyfa.edu.

