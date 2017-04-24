IN TRANSIT's Russ Kaplan Announces Broadway Jazz Session with Special Guests Justin Guarini and Shayna Steele

Russ Kaplan, a creator of the Broadway musical In Transit and leader of the eponymous jazz band Russ Kaplan + 7, will be appearing with his band in "Russ Kaplan's Broadway Jazz Session," along with guest vocalists Justin Guarini, Shayna Steele, and beatboxer Chesney Snow.

The concert will be held at The Green Room 42 [570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036] on Sunday, April 30 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $20 and available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10157817. There is no food and drink minimum.

Composer Russ Kaplan has always had a love of both musical theater and cutting-edge jazz. His upcoming concert will bring together his two passions, as he and his eight-piece band offer innovative instrumental interpretations of tunes from the current Broadway season - from new (Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton) to classic (Chicago, Hello Dolly). Sitting in will be featured vocalists Justin Guarini (American Idol, In Transit, Wicked), Shayna Steele (Hairspray, Rent), and Drama Desk Award-winning beatboxing wizard Chesney Snow (In Transit, Vocalosity).

As a theater writer, Kaplan is the co-creator of Broadway's In Transit (Drama Desk, Outer Critics' Circle, Drama League and Lortel nominations), family musical Dear Albert Einstein (Off-Broadway Alliance Award nominee) and play-with-music High School Confidential, among other works. His debut jazz album The Ulysses Cycle was released on Ropeadope Records and includes the Independent Music Award-winning track "Pigz in Space?." The band was a finalist in WNYC's 2015 Battle of the Boroughs.

More information is available at www.russkaplanmusic.com and www.greenfignyc.com/thegreenroom42.

