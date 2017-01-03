IN TRANSIT Broadway Cast Rings in 2017 for Governor Cuomo

New York City Governor Andrew M. Cuomo celebrated the New Year with the on-time arrival of the Second Avenue Subway, which is the system's first major expansion in more than 50 years.

Speaking of the expansion, Governor Cuomo said, "With this achievement, we have recaptured the bold ambition that made the Empire State so great, proving that government can still accomplish big things for the people it serves. New Year's Eve is all about starting anew and I am proud to ring in the New Year on the Second Avenue Subway and welcome a new era in New York where there is no challenge too great, no project too grand, and all is possible once again."

Also part of the celebration was a performance by the new Broadway musical, IN TRANSIT. Performing the show anthem "Getting There" from IN TRANSIT was Margo Seibert, Laurel Harris, Gerianne Perez, Adam Bashian, Rick Hip-Flores, James-Allen Ford, Chesney Snow and Nicholas Ward.

IN TRANSIT, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. With a groundbreaking a cappella score by a team including the creators of Pitch Perfect and Frozen, In Transit takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way. Modern yet timeless, In Transit is a story about all of us, set to music that will stay with you long after the ride is over.

To learn more about the event and the expansion, click here.

Image courtesy of Governor Cuomo on Flickr

Related Articles