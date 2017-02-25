Hugh Panaro, Rachel York, and Alli Mauzey Join 180-Member Choir and Philly POPS for LES MIS Number

Last night, the Philly POP's kicked off their sold-out series Blockbuster Broadway, featuring the guest talents of Hugh Panaro, Rachel York and Alli Mauzey. On deck: showstoppers from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera (with Panaro, the Philadelphia-native who starred in the title role on Broadway), LES MISERABLES (with York who starred as Fantine on Broadway), Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, Wicked (with Mauzey who starred as Glinda on Broadway), and more iconic shows.



The Philly POP's streamed a live video to their Facebook featuring the show-stopper "Do You Hear the People Sing" from LES MISERABLES. Check it out below!

The Philly POPS, the largest standalone pops orchestra in the United States, delights audiences with the inspired performance of American popular music. The POPS celebrates this distinctive musical heritage through an expanding repertoire of innovative concert presentations and a robust set of educational and engagement initiatives.

Now in its 38th season, the official POPS orchestra of Pennsylvania serves a consistently growing audience of over 100,000 annually. Music Director Michael Krajewski and the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra keeps listeners tapping their toes to an impressive repertoire of songs from American traditions of music up through today's chart toppers.

Outside the concert hall, Salute Series performances - including POPS on Independence on July 3 and the I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders - celebrate the American tradition of service around important national holidays; POPS in Schools enhances music education for Philadelphia School District students; and POPS Outside brings POPS music to local communities.

The Philly POPS performs as a founding resident company of The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, and at venues throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

Related Articles