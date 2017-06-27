Hugh Jackman Signs on for Jason Reitman's THE FRONTRUNNER Film

According to the Hollywood Reporter, star of stage and screen Hugh Jackman has signed on for Jason Reitman's new film, The Frontrunner. Jackman will play almost-Presidential candidate Gary Hart, who lost the Democratic nomination in 1988 after an extramarital affair was exposed.

Hugh Jackman is an Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor. Jackman's dedication to the Broadway community was feted at the 2012 Tony Awards, where he received a Special Award from the TONY AWARDS Administration Committee, recognizing his accomplishments as a performer and humanitarian.

He previously starred on Broadway in Keith Huff's play, A Steady Rain, opposite Daniel Craig, and as 1970s singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, for which he received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards. Other Broadway credits include The River and Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway. He will next be seen on the big screen as PT Barnum in The Greatest Showman.


