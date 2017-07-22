How to Get Tickets to Broadway's Sold Out Shows!

Dying for a chance to see the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen? Would you give anything to watch Bette Midler take on Hello, Dolly!? Still trying to take you shot with Hamilton?

Broadway is teeming with extraordinary performances this season, but tickets to the hottest shows can be difficult to acquire. Here's how you can score seats to Broadway's best...

1. Check the box office

Before you go any further, go right to the source. Most Broadway box offices open at 10AM (but you should check for your specific theatre before you go). Box office personel can help you find the best tickets (or cheapest tickets) available for any given performance, including rush and standing room availability.

2. Visit official ticketing sites

If you aren't in New York City, official ticketing sites like Telecharge and Ticketmaster can help you to book tickets in advance. Visit the official website of the show you are interested in, and it will lead you to the most direct way to make your purchase.

3. Use a ticket search engine

No luck yet? Try using tools like SeatGeek, which will help you compare ticket prices at hundreds of ticketing sites, including box offices, all in one place.

4. Donate to a special cause

Some organizations like BC/EFA, Charitybuzz and The Actors Fund offer special (but limited) opportunities for tickets, and in these cases, proceeds go to a great cause!

5. Enter a show lottery

Feeling lucky? For most Broadway shows, you can enter a digital lottery on the day of the show for a chance to win discounted tickets. The location of the tickets varies from show to show, but you can check out a list of individual lottery rules here.

6. Stop at TKTS

If the other steps have failed, your best bet is to make a stop at one of TKTS's four locations to purchase same-day tickets to a wide array of Broadway and off Broadway shows. No, most of the more popular shows will not be available for purchase, but what is there you can get at a 20-50% discount!

Happy hunting!

