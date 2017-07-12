Here She Goes Again! Christine Baranski to Reprise Role in MAMMA MIA Movie Sequel

Jul. 12, 2017  

Here She Goes Again! Christine Baranski to Reprise Role in MAMMA MIA Movie Sequel

Deadline reports that Christine Baranski has signed on to reprise her role of 'Tanya' in Universal's recently announced MAMMA MIA! sequel, subtitled 'Here We Go Again!' Ol Parker penned the screenplay and will helm the film, scheduled to hit theaters on July 20, 2018. As BWW previously reported, Amanda Seyfried (LES MISERABLES) and Pierce Brosnan have also officially signed on for the upcoming installment. Cast members Meryl Streep and Colin Firth are expected to return as well.

While little is known of the plot details, the sequel will reportedly feature ABBA songs which were not included in the 2008 film adaptation.

Baranski starred as Diane Lockhart for seven seasons on CBS's THE GOOD WIFE and is currently reprising the role in the spinoff series THE GOOD FIGHT, airing on CBS ALL ACCESS. She will be seen on the big screen this November in A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS. Among her many Broadway credits are BOEING-BOEING, NICK & NORA, RUMORS, THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES and HURLYBURLY.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

