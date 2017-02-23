Hartley and Marshall Join An All Star Cast For ON THE AIR! To Benefit Dezart Performs

Dezart Performs is proud to announce and welcome Peter Marshall and Marietta Hartley as two additional stellar members of the ON THE AIR! cast. The fourth annual ON THE AIR! gala event benefitting the nonprofit theatre group, Dezart Performs, will be presented on-stage at the Camelot Theatres on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. This one-night only performance has become a much-anticipated event that is unique in the desert and features notable celebrity and local actors who recreate staged radio plays from the 1940s and 1950s.

ON THE AIR! features staged radio scripts which come to life with the actors' voices accompanied with singers, musicians, and live sound effects. This year the line-up of plays will include a game show, a science fiction thriller, and the very popular comedies My Friend Irma and The Bickersons.The entertaining, fast paced, and high-energy evening will be presented by a talented professional cast including Gavin MacLeod. Joyce Bulifant, Roger Perry, Mariette Hartley, Peter Marshall, Millicent Martin, Phil Proctor and Sal Mistretta. The production is directed by Gregg Oppenheimer and co-produced by Dezart Performs principals, Clark Dugger and Michael Shaw.

"ON THE AIR! is among the most unique and entertaining theatrical productions in Greater Palm Springs. The audience gets to relive, or experience for the first time, the thrill of theatrical radio that was the heart of America's homes before television," said Michael Shaw, artistic director.

Returning actor Gavin MacLeod commented, "I've talked to many people who have seen ON THE AIR! and they loved it! People were all saying how wonderful the show was!" Tickets are priced at from $35 to $85.

About DEZART PERFORMS:

Dezart Performs is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to pursue new and rarely-produced plays, while providing an atmosphere of creative growth for actors, writers, and directors in Palm Springs and the surrounding desert valley area. Through encouraging and nurturing new talent, we hope to cultivate increased artistic awareness and ideas in the community.

For information and tickets visit: www.dezartperforms.org or by phone 760-322-0179

