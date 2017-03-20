HAMILTON, ON YOUR FEET & More Will Arrive in Des Moines in 2018

Today, Des Moines Performing Arts, Central Iowa's leading not-for-profit performing arts organization, unveils its highly anticipated 2017-2018 Season.

This announcement includes dates for Des Moines' premiere engagement of HAMILTON, which will take the Des Moines Civic Center stage during Independence Day 2018. Adding to the excitement, DMPA announces that the traditional five-show Willis Broadway Series Season Ticket package will increase by one additional show.

"Everyone knows that the gold standard for Broadway is the Tony Award. We continue our tradition of presenting the current Tony Award winners for Best Play, Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical," says Jeff Chelesvig, President and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts. "These exceptional productions don't find their way to Iowa on their own. It's the financial support of 4,653 donors, the loyalty of 15,560 season ticket holders, and the passion of this community that makes this programming possible."

HAMILTON (June 27- July 15, 2018) will be joined in the Willis Broadway Series by the following shows: SOMETHING ROTTEN! (October 10-15, 2017), THE COLOR PURPLE - 2016 Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical (October 31-November 5, 2017), WAITRESS (December 5-10, 2017), ON YOUR FEET! (February 20-25, 2017), and THE HUMANS - 2016 Tony Award Winner for Best Play (April 3-8, 2018). Four package add-ons were also announced including: CHICAGO (March 9-11, 2018), STOMP (January 26-28, 2018), LES MISÉRABLES (April 17-22, 2018 and a special one-night only performance of LESLIE ODOM, JR. IN CONCERT with the Des Moines Symphony (May 12, 2018).

DMPA has a tradition of investing in Broadway productions as part of the Independent Presenters Network. The 2017-2018 season will host four DMPA-invested shows, including: SOMETHING ROTTEN!, THE COLOR PURPLE, WAITRESS and ON YOUR FEET!.

Continuing its commitment to present diverse programming that's compelling and accessible, DMPA also announces the shows coming to the Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series, Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple Concert Series, Wellmark Family Series and The Dance Series. Among the many notable engagements announced is everyone's favorite Tupperware lady (DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY) who will return for a 6-week engagement over the holidays as part of the Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series.

This on-sale event is for 17-18 Willis Broadway Series Season Tickets and Package Add-Ons only. Willis Broadway Series single tickets are not on sale at this time. If interested, please watch DMPA.org for more details regarding single ticket on-sale dates. Hamilton Season Ticket Holder performances will be Wednesday, June 27 - Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Season Tickets to the Willis Broadway Series are on sale now. All other series' Season Tickets will go on sale in April.

For tickets, visit: https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/

