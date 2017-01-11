BroadwayHD
Click Here for More Articles on BroadwayHD
AdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement

From ANNIE GET YOUR GUN to HOLIDAY INN - Brush Up on Your Berlin!

Jan. 11, 2017  

Berlin is back and better than ever! This Saturday, January 14 at 8pm ET BroadwayHD will live stream HOLIDAY INN, The New Irving Berlin Musical, bringing the magic of Studio 54 to your living room for one night only. Plus, tune in early for exclusive pre-show interviews and a behind-the-scenes sneak peek starting at 7:40pm ET.

HOLIDAY INN is available to stream LIVE on the web or on your BroadwayHD app for Apple TV, Roku, iPhone and iPad.

This 'musical-joy machine' features more than 20 of the most beloved songs from one of history's most beloved composers, including "Blue Skies," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "Shaking the Blues Away," "Easter Parade," "Happy Holiday" and "Heatwave." Need to brush up on your Berlin before the big day? Check out an in-depth history of his life and works below!

From ANNIE GET YOUR GUN to HOLIDAY INN - Brush Up on Your Berlin!
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube

  • STAGE TUBE: 5th Avenue Theatre Gets Ready for a Steamy PAJAMA GAME
  • STAGE TUBE: HAMILTON Says Goodbye to Obama with 'One Last Time' White House Performance
  • STAGE TUBE: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room for West End's BAT OUT OF HELL
  • STAGE TUBE: Amy Jordan to Perform for First Time Since Life-Threatening Accident
  • STAGE TUBE: Broadway Inspirational Voices Continues 'Broadway Our Way' Series with 'I Don't Need A Roof' from BIG FISH
  • STAGE TUBE: Dame Shirley Bassey Celebrates Birthday With Sondheim's Showstopper 'I'm Still Here'