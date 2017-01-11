From ANNIE GET YOUR GUN to HOLIDAY INN - Brush Up on Your Berlin!

Berlin is back and better than ever! This Saturday, January 14 at 8pm ET BroadwayHD will live stream HOLIDAY INN, The New Irving Berlin Musical, bringing the magic of Studio 54 to your living room for one night only. Plus, tune in early for exclusive pre-show interviews and a behind-the-scenes sneak peek starting at 7:40pm ET.

HOLIDAY INN is available to stream LIVE on the web or on your BroadwayHD app for Apple TV, Roku, iPhone and iPad.

This 'musical-joy machine' features more than 20 of the most beloved songs from one of history's most beloved composers, including "Blue Skies," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "Shaking the Blues Away," "Easter Parade," "Happy Holiday" and "Heatwave." Need to brush up on your Berlin before the big day? Check out an in-depth history of his life and works below!

