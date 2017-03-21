FUN HOME's Kate Shindle Talks Pets, Rescue Work on CAN I PET YOUR DOG? Podcast

FUN HOME star and Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle stopped by the CAN I PET YOUR DOG? podcast this week. Check out her interview (at the 24:37 mark) HERE!

Shindle gabbed about her dog Oakley, the time she had to call out of LEGALLY BLONDE because the dog she was fostering accidentally head-butted her while napping, and how she's considering adopting a dog while on the road with FUN HOME.

Also in this week's episode is a "Mutt Minute" on the Alaskan Malamute, thrilling Dog Tech and Dog News, and a plea for Sir Patrick Stewart to appear on the show.

Shindle has led Actors' Equity since 2015. She is currently touring in the Broadway production of FUN HOME. In addition to her work on stage, she is a former Miss America and has appeared in major motion pictures, including CAPOTE.

