FUN HOME's Joel Perez to Lead Workshop of Ned Massey's New Musical THE BATTLES

Battles Musical, LLC will present the world premiere of Ned Massey's (Four Messages) Battles in a workshop production, January 27 - February 4 at Gym at Judson (243 Thompson St, New York, NY 10012).

The production will be directed by Emily Hartford (Creative Partner, Flux Theatre Ensemble) and will feature Joel Perez* (Broadway's Fun Home), Dyllon Burnside* (Broadway's Holler If Ya Hear Me), Cheo Bourne* (Regional Premiere, Passing Strange), Shavey Brown* (Off-Broadway's Fantasticks), Missy Dowse* (National Tour, Gypsy), Ned Massey* (Walnut Street atre's Buddy Holly Story), Nicholas Park* (Off-Broadway's BEDBUGS!!!), Ereni Sevasti* (Off-Broadway's Search: Paul Clayton), and Brian Silliman* (NYC Fringe Award Winner for Overall Excellence in Performance for Particulars). *Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

The creative team will include Music Director, Orchestrator, & Vocal Arranger Joshua Stephen Kartes (co-creator of the critically acclaimed "Broadway Sings" concert series), Arranger Ned Massey, Choreographers Madeline Hoak and Sam Stage, Production Manager Joshua Shain, Scenic Designer Stephen Dobay, Lighting Designer Kia Rogers, Costume Designer D.W. Withrow, Prop DesignWayne Laakko, and Assistant Director Stephanie Willing. Sound generously provided by Sound Associates; Seth Huling, Sound Engineer. Production Stage Manager is Jessica Kidwell*.

The Battles was named one of the "Top 10 Unproduced Scripts of 2016" by Broadway Producer Ken Davenport.

In Florence, Italy, circa 1500 A.D., Leonardo Da Vinci and Michelangelo, the two greatest artists of their day and the two greatest rivals in the history of art, engage in a head-to-head painting competition, battling not only each other, but their own doubts and demons. Based on actual events, The Battles is the story of the struggle between the courage to love and the retreat into fear. It's a story of fighting against both the walls we erect as a society and the walls we build around our own hearts- walls that keep us from all we can be. It's a battle that continues to this day.

The Battles will be presented at the Gym at Judson (243 Thompson St, New York, NY 10012) January 27 - February 4, 2017. Preview January 27; Opening January 28; performances January 29, 31;February 2, 3, 4. All performances at 7:30pm.

Ned Massey (Book, Music, & Lyrics): Originally a singer/songwriter, Ned Massey was discovered by Columbia Records talent scout John Hammond in the mid-1980s. Hammond called Massey "the greatest talent since Dylan and Springsteen"-two of the many acts he signed throughout his career. Massey and Hammond began to record what was meant to be his debut album, when Hammond suffered a massive stroke from which he never recovered. The album with Columbia was never completed.

Over the next two decades, Massey built a career as a singer/songwriter in both Nashville and New York City, releasing award-winning albums, gaining nationwide radio play on his Nashville debut, and touring throughout the US. Massey has concurrently worked as an actor, appearing off-Broadway, regionally, in film and TV, and lots of voice-over.

He began writing musicals in 2004. His first, Blood Ties, premiered at the 2010 New York Music Theatre Festival. His second musical, Four Messages, played at Theatre Row in 2012 and was nominated for two New York Innovative Theatre awards. The Battles was selected for a week-long residency at The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival's 2016 "The Pitch" series, and was recently chosen by Broadway producer Ken Davenport as one of his "Top-Ten Unproduced Scripts of 2016."

For more information, visit thebattlesmusical.com

