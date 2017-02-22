FROM HERE TO ETERNITY and HEARTBREAK HOTEL to Premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse This Season

The Ogunquit Playhouse, one of the Northeast's cultural jewels and a cornerstone of America's theatrical heritage, is celebrating its 85th Anniversary Season, and, true to its legacy, the 2017 season will be filled with the newest and brightest musicals, world and national premieres and a timeless classic, all complete with top-notch professional casts and creative teams direct from Broadway, Los Angeles, and London.

The milestone season runs from May 17 to October 29 and will feature the American and the world premieres of two brand-new musicals, From Here to Eternity and Heartbreak Hotel.

It also includes one of the biggest international hit sensations of all time, Mamma Mia!, which will run for an unprecedented seven weeks. Rounding out the 2017 season are Bullets Over Broadway, the delightful and hilarious musical based on the acclaimed Woody Allen film, and Ragtime, one of the most powerful musicals ever adapted for the stage.

The season will stretch to the holidays once again with the return of the hit show White Christmas in collaboration with The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The Ogunquit Playhouse is honored to be collaborating with legendary lyricist Tim Rice (Evita, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aida and more) and the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival on the continued North American rollout of the new musical From Here to Eternity. The musical is based on the acclaimed novel by James Jones with lyrics by Tim Rice, book by Donald Rice and Bill Oakes and music by Stuart Brayson. Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock introduced the musical to American audiences in a very successful premiere production in 2016. As part of its development path to Broadway, Tim Rice and Brett Smock will collaborate with the Ogunquit creative team to mount this compelling new musical.

Also in the lineup for the Ogunquit Playhouse 85th Anniversary Season is the world premiere of the brand new musical Heartbreak Hotel from the creators of the Tony Award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet. The show tells the story of Elvis Presley's rise to stardom during the years leading up to the day of the famous recording session at Sun Studios. The story focuses on Presley's journey from an unknown musician to the cusp of his super-stardom and the people who influenced him along the way, complete with some of his biggest hits.

"As we enter our 85th Anniversary Season, we are very focused on the legacy we are proud to preserve and its future so that it endures for generations to come. We are thrilled to bring a mix of pure entertainment along with some of the most compelling stories ever created for the stage, including two exciting new shows to American audiences," said Ogunquit Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney. "This year seems to be the perfect time to share one of the greatest stories ever adapted for the stage, Ragtime. With its beautiful score, it tells the emotional story of three families set against the turmoil and swiftly changing culture of early twentieth century America, when immigrant families were striving to find their place in a new world. Heartbreak Hotel tells the story of a young Elvis Presley and the groundbreaking music he brought to the popular culture during the height of the civil rights movement. It is a true rags to riches tale set within a time period when America was once again challenged with changing times. And, we are so very honored to be working with the great Tim Rice on the development of his musical adaptation of one of the most influential World War II stories, From Here to Eternity."

Season ticket packages are on sale now and the only way to guarantee the best seats for the best price to these five exciting shows. Prices start at only $240 for a five-show package and $149 for a three-show package. Gift certificates and Flex Passes are also on sale. Individual tickets are on sale exclusively for Ogunquit Playhouse members beginning Wednesday, March 1. Three-show subscribers pre-sale dates are March 3 and 6. Individual tickets sales begin March 7 and prices start at $52. White Christmas tickets will be on sale through the Music Hall beginning April 14. To learn more about becoming a member, or to purchase subscriptions, ticket packages and gift certificates, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.com or call the Box Office at 207-646-5511.

More About the Season:

The international hit sensation Mamma Mia! opens the Ogunquit Playhouse season May 17 and runs for seven weeks through July 1. Over sixty million people from around the globe have fallen in love with the characters, the enchanting story and ABBA's timeless music that makes Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show! This sunny, funny show unfolds on a Greek island paradise when on the eve of her wedding a young woman's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited twenty years ago. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with the magic of ABBA's timeless hit songs that include "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," and "SOS," combine to make this enchanting show a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

The 1920s come roaring to life with showgirls, gangsters and more in this musical adaptation of Woody Allen and Douglas McGrath's madcap film Bullets Over Broadway on stage July 5 to July 29 and directed by Jeff Whiting. Hailed by Time Magazine as "Musical Theatre Gold!," Bullets Over Broadway is the hilarious musical comedy about the making of a Broadway show, filled with tap dancing gangsters, saucy showgirls, big laughs, and colorful characters including an aging diva, a savant hit-man and Sally Struthers as the dog-toting comedienne Eden Brent. A young playwright in desperate need of financial backing for his next show accepts an offer he can't refuse from a mobster looking to please his ditzy, talentless girlfriend. Loaded with songs that made the '20s roar, this six-time Tony-nominated musical features the Broadway sets, William Ivey Long's Tony-nominated costumes, and hits from the decadent decade, including "Let's Misbehave," "'Tain't Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do" and "There's a New Day Comin'!" This is one big, splashy and wildly entertaining show that is sure to knock 'em dead.

The season continues with the Tony Award-winning musical Ragtime, on stage August 2 to August 26. At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing... and anything is possible. This sweeping musical portrait of early twentieth century America tells the story of three families in pursuit of the American Dream. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together - that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician - united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair... and what it means to live in America. Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, and based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, Ragtime is the winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score. Called by Time Magazine "A triumph for the stage," "Intoxicating" by the Associated Press, and "Explosive and thrilling!" by Bloomberg News, this acclaimed musical is filled with pageantry, emotion and hope, bursting onto the stage like no other show.

From the Tony-winning creator of Million Dollar Quartet, we are proud to produce the world premiere of Heartbreak Hotel, on stage August 30 to September 30. This brand new tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll is the prequel to Tony-winning, record-setting, smash hit Million Dollar Quartet that became the greatest selling show in Ogunquit Playhouse history. This tender story follows Elvis Presley in the early years of his bourgeoning career as he and Sam Phillips create the music that will forever change their lives. As Elvis' career skyrockets, both lifting and shattering the lives of those he loves, a secret love story is revealed, a betrayal is discovered, and "Colonel" Tom Parker changes the course of history, all in just 18 short months. This world premiere musical features hit songs from the King himself as well as the legends who influenced his iconic music, with chart-toppers including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Tutti Frutti," "That's All Right Mamma," Shake Rattle and Roll," and, of course, "Heartbreak Hotel." This is where the story begins "...take a walk down lonely street."

Closing the landmark season is From Here to Eternity, on stage October 4 to October 29. The Ogunquit Playhouse is honored to be collaborating with Tim Rice and the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival on the rollout of the North American premiere of the epic new musical From Here to Eternity, based on James Jones' acclaimed novel with lyrics by Tim Rice, book by Donald Rice and Bill Oakes and music by Stuart Brayson. Set in Hawaii in the weeks before the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, this epic tale follows the powerful story of two U.S soldiers, the soulful Private Prewitt and ardent Sergeant Warden, as they embark on doomed and dangerous love affairs with the wrong women. As the infamous date of December 7th approaches, the claustrophobic world of the four lovers and the desperation of the soldiers of G Company splinter amidst an escalating war. The compelling story of men at war along with a fantastic new score is not to be missed.

The Ogunquit Playhouse, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization listed on the National Historic Register, is located on Route One in Ogunquit, Maine and produces the finest Broadway musicals each season with performances Tuesday through Sunday, from May 17 to October 29. Follow the Ogunquit Playhouse on Twitter (@OgunquitPH) and on Facebook (facebook.com/OgunquitPlayhouse) for behind-the-scenes info, photos and fun throughout the season. For a complete list of show times, pricing and more information about the season visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.

