Exclusive Podcast & Video: Joel B. New Welcomes SIGNIFICANT OTHER's Sas Goldberg & Luke Smith & Jason Pintar Sings

In Episode 503 of Something New, award-winning songwriter Joel B. New sat down Sas Goldberg and Luke Smith, both currently making their Broadway debut in Significant Other.

In addition to their acting credits, Ms. Goldberg is a writer, producer, and co-owner of Name Glo, a neon design company; and Mr. Smith is an accomplished musician, songwriter, and educator.

SIGNIFICANT OTHER is currently playing at the Booth Theatre.

CHECK OUT THE EPISODE HERE:

For the live song portion of the episode, Joel's friend Jason Pintar premiered "Crazy Song," featuring Mike Pettry on guitar. Music and lyrics by Joel B. New.

Jason Pintar is a versatile actor with a powerful bass-baritone voice who has acted professionally with theatre companies in New York, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Missouri, and Florida. He holds a Bachelor's of Fine Arts from Central Michigan University and is also proficient in trumpet and ukulele. In addition to his theatrical credits, Jason regularly performs with the pop/funk a cappella group Blue Jupiter, as part of their arts in education programs. He is also an ad hoc member of the ska/punk band Across The Aisle, providing trumpet and vocals at select performances.

WATCH THE LIVE PERFORMANCE HERE:

"Something New" is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud recipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and the New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.

