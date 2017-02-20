Exclusive Podcast & Video: Joel B. New Welcomes Kate Lumpkin to Sing a New Take on Cinderella, 'Bibidi'

In Episode 2 of Something New's fifth season, award-winning songwriter Joel B. New sat down with Kate Lumpkin, a lifestylist, casting director, and professional fairy godmother.

Kate studied Musical Theatre at Ithaca College, the Meisner technique at The William Esper Studios (NYC), and wrapped up her education studying Anthropology and Folklore at Indiana University. In addition to casting and coaching, some of her life adventures have led her to work as the VP of Marketing and PR for a major private consulting firm, spend time working at an elementary school in Tanzania, tour the country as a singing "dirty dog," work in development for National Geographic, and be a brand ambassador for numerous high end clothing and lifestyle companies. For more, check out www.kate-lumpkin.com.

CHECK OUT THE EPISODE HERE:



For the live song portion of the episode, Ms. Lumpkin premiered "Bibbidi," featuring Gillian Berkowitz on piano. Music by Joel B. New. This performance is also available on YouTube and SoundCloud.

WATCH THE LIVE PERFORMANCE HERE:

"Something New" is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud recipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and the New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.

