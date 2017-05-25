Edward Albee, Roger Moore, Debbie Reynolds, Gene Wilder and More Among 2017 Tony Awards 'In Memoriam' Tributes

The Tony Awards has released the list of names to be featured in this year's "In Memoriam" segment, honoring friends and colleagues in the Broadway community who have left us during the past year (May 2016-May 2017).

The names of some of those who worked on Broadway are listed below. The Tonys team is also asking for specific memories, as well as names of others in the theatre community who died during the past year, here.

2017 In Memoriam:

Loretta Abbott

Roger Ailes

Edward Albee

Jane Alderman

Mel Allen

Penelope Allen

Anita Alpert

Jerry Arrow

Robert Audy

Ken Ayers

Patricia (White) Barry

Gary Bayer

Gene Bayliss

Marta Becket

Chuck Berry

David Berry

David Horton Black

Sheila Bond

Powers Boothe

Robert A. Boyar

Oscar Brand

Buddy Bregman

William David Brohn

Mitchell Brower

Irene Bunis

Susan Burke

Jeanne Button

Don Calfa

Laurie Carlos

Jane Carlyle

Barbara Carroll

Joan Carroll

Fred M. Caruso

René Ceballos

Pamela Cecil

Billy Chapin

Michele Franchi Chol

Charles Cinnamon

Miriam Colon

Gordon Connell

Irwin Corey

Bob Cranshaw

Ron Cummins

Kathy Danzer

Gordon Davidson

Howard Davies

Joan De Marrais

Gloria DeHaven

Darcie Denkert

Alfred Dennis

Rhett Dennis

Eileen DiNobile

Alice Drummond

Olive Dunbar

Jason Edwards

Ronnie Claire Edwards

Donald C. Farber

Ned Farster

Zelda Fichandler

Fyvush Finkel

Leonard Fischer

Carrie Fisher

Dario Fo

Bernard Fox

Bobby Freeman

Peg French

Dan Frick

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Catherine Gaffigan

Sandy Gallin

Michael Gardner

Dick Gautier

Kevin Geer

Kenneth Geist

Seth Gelblum

Jean Gillespie

Ron Glass

Don Gordon

Julie Gregg

Don Grilley

Tammy Grimes

Ann Guilbert

Patricia Guinan

Hugh Hardy

Desmond Heeley

Fred Hellerman

Florence Henderson

William Herz

James Higgins

Steven Hill

William M. Hoffman

Jack Hofsiss

Bob Holiday

Linda Hopkins

James Houghton

David Huddleston

Rosanna Huffman

James Hummert

George S. Irving

Irving Israel

Clifton James

Al Jarreau Cecilia Hart Jones

Stephen Joyce

Rose Marie Jun

Richard Karron

Buck Kartalian

Warren J. Katz

Sylvia Kauders

Willa Kim

Michi Kobi

Joe Konicki

Connie Kunkle

Stephen Largay

Dick Latessa

Laryssa Lauret

Martha Lavey

Madeleine Le Beau

Sam Lloyd

Mary Louise

Nora Mae Lyng

Pat Lysinger

James Maher

Paul Marin

Garry Marshall

Joseph Mascolo

Alec McCowen

Marilyn McDonald

John McMartin

Richard McMillan

Julia Meade

Kevin Meaney

Dina Merrill

John Mineo

Jim Mohr

Chips Moman

Mary Tyler Moore

Roger Moore

Christopher Morahan

René Moreno

Milton Moss

Patrice Munsel

James M. Nederlander

Christopher Nelson

Marni Nixon

Bill Nunn

Russell Oberlin

Hugh O'Brian

Patricia O'Connell

Kevin O'Morrison

Stan Page

Ken Parker

Richard Peaslee

Tim Pigott-Smith

Jon Polito

Daniel Pollack

Helen Pond

Richard Reed

Debbie Reynolds

Jack Riley

Patricia Ripley

David Rosenbaum

Michael M. Ryan

Louis Schaefer

Sybil Scotford

Nicola Sheara

Edwin Sherin

Alan Simpson

David Spielberg

Charles Spoerri

Robert Stattel

Jean Stein

Rick Steiner

Natasha Steinhagen

Peter Stern

David Storey

Martha Swope

Mary Tahmin

Barbara Tarbuck

Alan Thicke

Raymond Thorne

Lou Tiano

Robert Tucker

Glenn Turner

Ret Turner

Norman Twain

Robert Vaughn

Trish Vradenburg

Derek Walcott

Martin Waldron

Leon Ware

Fritz Weaver

Carl Weber

William Wesley

John K. Wetton

Margaret Whitton

Elie Wiesel

Gene Wilder

Van Williams

Randal Wilson

Ronald Wyche

Robert Yesselman

Alan Young

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

