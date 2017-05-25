Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON
Edward Albee, Roger Moore, Debbie Reynolds, Gene Wilder and More Among 2017 Tony Awards 'In Memoriam' Tributes
The Tony Awards has released the list of names to be featured in this year's "In Memoriam" segment, honoring friends and colleagues in the Broadway community who have left us during the past year (May 2016-May 2017).
The names of some of those who worked on Broadway are listed below. The Tonys team is also asking for specific memories, as well as names of others in the theatre community who died during the past year, here.
2017 In Memoriam:
|Loretta Abbott
Roger Ailes
Edward Albee
Jane Alderman
Mel Allen
Penelope Allen
Anita Alpert
Jerry Arrow
Robert Audy
Ken Ayers
Patricia (White) Barry
Gary Bayer
Gene Bayliss
Marta Becket
Chuck Berry
David Berry
David Horton Black
Sheila Bond
Powers Boothe
Robert A. Boyar
Oscar Brand
Buddy Bregman
William David Brohn
Mitchell Brower
Irene Bunis
Susan Burke
Jeanne Button
Don Calfa
Laurie Carlos
Jane Carlyle
Barbara Carroll
Joan Carroll
Fred M. Caruso
René Ceballos
Pamela Cecil
Billy Chapin
Michele Franchi Chol
Charles Cinnamon
Miriam Colon
Gordon Connell
Irwin Corey
Bob Cranshaw
Ron Cummins
Kathy Danzer
Gordon Davidson
Howard Davies
Joan De Marrais
Gloria DeHaven
Darcie Denkert
Alfred Dennis
Rhett Dennis
Eileen DiNobile
Alice Drummond
Olive Dunbar
Jason Edwards
Ronnie Claire Edwards
Donald C. Farber
Ned Farster
Zelda Fichandler
Fyvush Finkel
Leonard Fischer
Carrie Fisher
Dario Fo
Bernard Fox
Bobby Freeman
Peg French
Dan Frick
Zsa Zsa Gabor
Catherine Gaffigan
Sandy Gallin
Michael Gardner
Dick Gautier
Kevin Geer
Kenneth Geist
Seth Gelblum
Jean Gillespie
Ron Glass
Don Gordon
Julie Gregg
Don Grilley
Tammy Grimes
Ann Guilbert
Patricia Guinan
Hugh Hardy
Desmond Heeley
Fred Hellerman
Florence Henderson
William Herz
James Higgins
Steven Hill
William M. Hoffman
Jack Hofsiss
Bob Holiday
Linda Hopkins
James Houghton
David Huddleston
Rosanna Huffman
James Hummert
George S. Irving
Irving Israel
Clifton James
Al Jarreau
|Cecilia Hart Jones
Stephen Joyce
Rose Marie Jun
Richard Karron
Buck Kartalian
Warren J. Katz
Sylvia Kauders
Willa Kim
Michi Kobi
Joe Konicki
Connie Kunkle
Stephen Largay
Dick Latessa
Laryssa Lauret
Martha Lavey
Madeleine Le Beau
Sam Lloyd
Mary Louise
Nora Mae Lyng
Pat Lysinger
James Maher
Paul Marin
Garry Marshall
Joseph Mascolo
Alec McCowen
Marilyn McDonald
John McMartin
Richard McMillan
Julia Meade
Kevin Meaney
Dina Merrill
John Mineo
Jim Mohr
Chips Moman
Mary Tyler Moore
Roger Moore
Christopher Morahan
René Moreno
Milton Moss
Patrice Munsel
James M. Nederlander
Christopher Nelson
Marni Nixon
Bill Nunn
Russell Oberlin
Hugh O'Brian
Patricia O'Connell
Kevin O'Morrison
Stan Page
Ken Parker
Richard Peaslee
Tim Pigott-Smith
Jon Polito
Daniel Pollack
Helen Pond
Richard Reed
Debbie Reynolds
Jack Riley
Patricia Ripley
David Rosenbaum
Michael M. Ryan
Louis Schaefer
Sybil Scotford
Nicola Sheara
Edwin Sherin
Alan Simpson
David Spielberg
Charles Spoerri
Robert Stattel
Jean Stein
Rick Steiner
Natasha Steinhagen
Peter Stern
David Storey
Martha Swope
Mary Tahmin
Barbara Tarbuck
Alan Thicke
Raymond Thorne
Lou Tiano
Robert Tucker
Glenn Turner
Ret Turner
Norman Twain
Robert Vaughn
Trish Vradenburg
Derek Walcott
Martin Waldron
Leon Ware
Fritz Weaver
Carl Weber
William Wesley
John K. Wetton
Margaret Whitton
Elie Wiesel
Gene Wilder
Van Williams
Randal Wilson
Ronald Wyche
Robert Yesselman
Alan Young
Photo Credit: Walter McBride