Easter Bonnet Competition Raises $6,379,572 for BC/EFA

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

We've got the fundraising results from the annual Easter Bonnet Competition! Check out the winners below! The total raised was $6, 379, 572.

Since 1987, the 30 editions of the Easter Bonnet Competition have raised more than $68.8 million to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Advance tickets to Easter Bonnet Competition can now be purchased online at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229. VIP and Priority tickets are $375 and $250, respectively, and other tickets are available at $130, $50 and $30.

Easter Bonnet Competition is sponsored by The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

BROADWAY

1) SUNSET BOULEVARD - $509, 246

2) SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - $382, 780

3) DEAR EVAN HANSEN - $ 381, 732

4) HAMILTON - $348, 585

5) GREAT COMET OF 1812 - $ 288,166

NATIONAL TOUR

1) WICKED - $348, 617

1) KINKY BOOTS - $260, 280

2) FUN HOME - $212, 314

3) BOOK OF MORMON - $154, 799

TOP PLAY

THE PRICE - $122, 114

TOP OFF BROADWAY SHOW

AVENUE Q - $49, 485

Best Bonnet Design

THE LION KING

Fabulous Bonnet Presentation:

1st) THE LION KING

2nd) CATS

Watch the announcement and finale below!

Related Articles