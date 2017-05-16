ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME and INDECENT Top 2017 Off Broadway Alliance Awards; Winners Announced!
The Off Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, today announced the winners of the 7th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit Off Broadway productions that opened during the 2016-2017 season.
2017 Off Broadway Alliance Award Winners:
(Winners in Bold)
Best New Musical
THE BAND'S VISIT
* ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME
HADESTOWN
OTHELLO: THE REMIX
THE VIEW UPSTAIRS
Best New Play
CHURCH AND STATE
DANIEL'S HUSBAND
* INDECENT
SKELETON CREW
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
THE WOLVES
Best Musical Revival
FINIAN'S RAINBOW
THE GOLDEN BRIDE
PACIFIC OVERTURES
* SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET
SWEET CHARITY
Best Play Revival
THE DEATH OF THE LAST BLACK MAN IN THE WHOLE ENTIRE WORLD AKA THE NEGRO BOOK OF THE DEAD
* THE EMPEROR JONES
THE HAIRY APE
OTHELLO
PICNIC
Best Unique Theatrical Experience
HER OPPONENT
PUFFS
* SPAMILTON
TAYLOR MAC - A 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC
VANITY FAIR
Best Solo Performance
Chris Gethard, CAREER SUICIDE
Marin Ireland, ON THE EXHALE
Sarah Jones, SELL/BUY/DATE
* Joe Morton, TURN ME LOOSE
Anna Deavere Smith, NOTES FROM THE FIELD
Best Family Show
1001 NIGHTS: A LOVE STORY ABOUT Loving STORIES (Atlantic Theater Company)
* THE COMMEDIA CINDERELLA (Ragtag Theatre Company)
LOVE THAT DOG (NYC Children's Theater)
PIP'S ISLAND
WONDERLAND: ALICE'S ROCK & ROLL ADVENTURE (Atlantic Theater Company)
Some of the past Off Broadway Alliance honorees include HAMILTON, FUN HOME, VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, FREUD'S LAST SESSION, BUYER & CELLAR, SILENCE! THE MUSICAL, Sigourney Weaver, Wallace Shawn, Eli Wallach, Anne Meara, and Terrence McNally.
The Off Broadway Alliance is a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off Broadway theater community.
Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors 20at20, the event that runs twice a year for 20 days and lets theatergoers purchase $20 tickets to dozens of Off Broadway shows 20 minutes before curtain. It also produces a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. And the Alliance created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which outlines Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York.
The 2017 Off Broadway Alliance Awards will be presented on Tuesday, June 20th at 4 PM at Sardi's.
For more information, visit www.OffBroadwayAlliance.com.
Photo Credit: Jeff Carpenter