ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME and INDECENT Top 2017 Off Broadway Alliance Awards; Winners Announced!

The Off Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, today announced the winners of the 7th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit Off Broadway productions that opened during the 2016-2017 season.

2017 Off Broadway Alliance Award Winners:

(Winners in Bold)

Best New Musical

THE BAND'S VISIT

* ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME

HADESTOWN

OTHELLO: THE REMIX

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS

Best New Play

CHURCH AND STATE

DANIEL'S HUSBAND

* INDECENT

SKELETON CREW

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

THE WOLVES

Best Musical Revival

FINIAN'S RAINBOW

THE GOLDEN BRIDE

PACIFIC OVERTURES

* SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

SWEET CHARITY

Best Play Revival

THE DEATH OF THE LAST BLACK MAN IN THE WHOLE ENTIRE WORLD AKA THE NEGRO BOOK OF THE DEAD

* THE EMPEROR JONES

THE HAIRY APE

OTHELLO

PICNIC

Best Unique Theatrical Experience

HER OPPONENT

PUFFS

* SPAMILTON

TAYLOR MAC - A 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC

VANITY FAIR

Best Solo Performance

Chris Gethard, CAREER SUICIDE

Marin Ireland, ON THE EXHALE

Sarah Jones, SELL/BUY/DATE

* Joe Morton, TURN ME LOOSE

Anna Deavere Smith, NOTES FROM THE FIELD

Best Family Show

1001 NIGHTS: A LOVE STORY ABOUT Loving STORIES (Atlantic Theater Company)

* THE COMMEDIA CINDERELLA (Ragtag Theatre Company)

LOVE THAT DOG (NYC Children's Theater)

PIP'S ISLAND

WONDERLAND: ALICE'S ROCK & ROLL ADVENTURE (Atlantic Theater Company)

Legend of Off Broadway Honorees

Harvey Fierstein

Athol Fugard

Israel Horovitz

Charlotte Moore

Estelle Parsons

Paula Vogel

Hall of Fame Award

James Houghton

Some of the past Off Broadway Alliance honorees include HAMILTON, FUN HOME, VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, FREUD'S LAST SESSION, BUYER & CELLAR, SILENCE! THE MUSICAL, Sigourney Weaver, Wallace Shawn, Eli Wallach, Anne Meara, and Terrence McNally.

The Off Broadway Alliance is a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off Broadway theater community.

Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors 20at20, the event that runs twice a year for 20 days and lets theatergoers purchase $20 tickets to dozens of Off Broadway shows 20 minutes before curtain. It also produces a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. And the Alliance created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which outlines Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York.

The 2017 Off Broadway Alliance Awards will be presented on Tuesday, June 20th at 4 PM at Sardi's.

For more information, visit www.OffBroadwayAlliance.com.

