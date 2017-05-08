Drama League to Launch Summer Professional Theater Intensive in MA This August

For the first time in its one hundred-year history, The Drama League announced today that it will offer its first-ever pre-professional training program for college-aged actors and directors.

The new Summer Professional Theater Intensive is an exciting, immersive and rigorous program, bringing renowned artists from Broadway and Off-Broadway together to share unparalleled training with students interested in pursuing theatrical careers after graduation.

This industry-focused, week-long workshop provides young artists with a unique opportunity to experience New York City's theatrical community, before leaving city distractions behind to focus on their artistry at a private retreat center in Massachusetts under the guidance of professional Master Teachers.

The Summer Professional Theater Intensive (SPTI) prepares aspiring actors and directors for a career in the professional theater industry, while providing the rare experience of concentrated theater-making. Students will share meals, workshops, rehearsals and more with industry professionals and build artistic relationships that will last a lifetime. Sessions will be held at The Drama League Center (32 Avenue of the Americas, NYC) and Stump Sprouts Retreat Center in Hawley, MA.

Participants will first meet in New York City for a Professional Industry Day, including panels and seminars with professional artists and producers, before taking in a Broadway or off-Broadway performance. The following day, the students depart the city for the inspiring serenity of the Stump Sprouts Retreat Center in Hawley, Massachusetts. There, they will participate in Master Workshops including Classic Text Approaches, and The Audition Room (From Both Sides of the Table), as well as break out workshops specific to the Actor and Director tracks. Finally, participants will have the chance to implement these new techniques and approaches, working in small groups to rehearse and present a site-responsive scene of classic theater on the final day of the retreat.

Applications are now open, and are being reviewed as they arrive. Each track will close when places are full, so apply now!

For more information about the Summer Professional Theater Intensive workshop, call (212) 244-9494 ext. 102 or visit www.dramaleague.org/SPTI.

