Digital Lottery Announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD

Producers Paul Blake and Mike Bosner and The Nederlander Organization announced today the launch of an online ticket lottery for Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical, Sunset Boulevard. The Sunset Boulevard Digital Lottery will open daily at 8 am EST (8 pm EST the evening prior for matinee performances), beginning Tuesday, March 7, 2017, for entrants to win a limited number of $55 same day tickets to that day's performance(s). See below for rules and regulations. The Sunset Boulevard digital lottery is powered by Broadway Direct.

To enter the Sunset Boulevard digital lottery, visit: https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/sunset/

Rules and regulations for the new digital lottery are as follows:

· A limited number of tickets for each performance will be sold via digital lottery.

· The Sunset Boulevard Digital Lottery will open at 8am EST (8pm EST the evening prior for matinee performances) and will remain open until 3pm EST for evening performances, 11am EST for matinee performances.

· Winners will be notified by e-mail minutes after drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets with a credit card online. They must present their photo ID at the Palace Theatre box office at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the corresponding performance to pick up their tickets.

· Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability

· Prices are subject to change.

Critics are raving about Glenn Close's return to Broadway in her most iconic role. "One of the great performances of this century. You have to - and I mean have to - see it in person," said Ben Brantley of the New York Times. Peter Marks of the Washington Post exclaims "Glenn Close brings down the house - she leaves you thunderstuck" and NY 1's Roma Torre says it's "one of those 'must see' performances that comes around every decade or so."

Close made her West End debut in bravura sold-out limited engagement at the English National Opera (ENO) in April 2016, winning an Evening Standard Award for her iconic portrayal of Norma Desmond. Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Sunset Boulevard features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.) This new production of Sunset Boulevard features a 40-piece on-stage orchestra, the biggest on Broadway in more than 80 years.

The opening of Sunset Boulevard marks four musicals running simultaneously for legendary composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber - an accomplishment he shares only with Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Sunset Boulevard also stars Michael Xavier as Joe Gillis, Siobhan Dillon as Betty Schaefer, and Fred Johanson as Max von Mayerling, Sunset Boulevard will also feature Nancy Anderson, Mackenzie Bell, Preston Truman Boyd, Barry Busby, Britney Coleman, Julian R. Decker, Anissa Felix,Drew Foster, David Hess, Brittney Johnson, Katie Ladner, Stephanie Martignetti, Lauralyn McClelland, T. Oliver Reid, Lance Roberts, Stephanie Rothenberg, Graham Rowat, Paul Schoeffler, Andy Taylor, Sean Thompson, Matt Wall and Jim Walton.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

The lush, swelling melodies of Andrew Lloyd Webber's acclaimed score include, "With One Look," "As If We Never Said Goodbye," and "Perfect Year."

Sunset Boulevard originally premiered in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre in 1993, where it ran for almost four years and played to nearly two million people. The American premiere was at the Shubert Theatre in Century City, Los Angeles in December 1993 with Glenn Close as Norma. The musical was an instant success and played 369 performances before moving to Broadway in 1994 with, what was then, the biggest advance in Broadway history, at $37.5million.

Tickets for Sunset Boulevard are $65 - $199 and are available by calling Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/sunset. Performances take place on Wednesdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 3 pm.

Sunset Boulevard is produced by Paul Blake and Mike Bosner with special arrangement with Really Useful Group Ltd.

