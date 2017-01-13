DVR Alert: Idina Menzel to Discuss Lifetime's BEACHES on Good Morning America

BWW has learned that on Thursday, January 19th, Idina Menzel will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her starring role in the Lifetime original movie BEACHES. BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available.

Lifetime's BEACHES, stars Idina Menzel and Nia Long. The reboot of the classic 1988 film which starred Bette Midler, will have its World Premiere on January 21 at 8/7c.

Friends are family that you choose to have for a lifetime. Grammy and Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Frozen) and NAACP Image Award winner Nia Long (The Best Man Holiday) star as lifelong best friends in Beaches, premiering on Saturday, January 21 at 8pm ET/PT. Beaches is directed by Emmy Award nominee, Allison Anders. It features new takes on the classic songs "Wind Beneath My Wings" and "The GLORY of Love" and includes several other songs recorded specifically for the movie.

Beaches also stars Gabriella Pizzolo and Grace Capeless as the young CC and Hillary along with Jodi Capeless, Sanai Victoria and Antonio Cupo. Beaches is executive produced by Denise Di Novi ("Crazy Stupid Love") and Alison Greenspan ("If I Stay"). Allison Anders ("Ring of Fire") directs from a teleplay by Nikole Beck with ("Stockholm, Pennsylvania") and Bart Baker ("Honeymoon with Harry"), based upon the novel by Iris Rainer Dart.

Watch a trailer for the film below:

Photo courtesy of A&E Television Networks, LLC

