Cynthia Erivo is One Oscar Away from EGOT Following Daytime Emmy Win

According to Goldderby, Cynthia Erivo won a Daytime Emmy yesterday, April 28th, which puts her only one award away from EGOT. The Daytime Emmy win came from a nomination of The Color Purple cast's performance on NBC's THE TODAY SHOW. Following the award for Best Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, Erivo needs only an Oscar to finish the coveted award acronym.

Erivo won the 2016 Tony Award for her heart-wrenching portrayal of Celie in The Color Purple, which was soon followed by a Grammy Award for best cast album.

While initial reports were that only THE TODAY SHOW was technically the nominee, according to Erivo, she does now in fact receive the honor as well.

Already discussed and solved with my team. We both do. Xx https://t.co/x5DyG8Pzbn - Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) April 29, 2017

While an Oscar is no small feat, Erivo is slated to star as Harriet Tubman in a biographical feature film, a role that could land her the final award.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of The Color Purple. She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, earning rave reviews. She also earned a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World and Outer Critics Circle Awards, a Grammy win and a Drama League Award nomination. A UK native, Erivo graduated from the famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

