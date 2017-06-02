Cynthia Erivo Joins Washington National Opera Gala, Aretha Franklin Withdraws

Washington National Opera (WNO) today announces that Cynthia Erivo, the Tony®-winning star of Broadway's The Color Purple, will now perform at the 2017 WNO Opera Gala, Trading Voices, celebrating WNO Board Chairman Jacqueline Badger Mars, on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

Unfortunately, the legendary Aretha Franklin has withdrawn from the Gala Concert. Ms. Franklin is unable to travel per her doctor's orders. "I very much regret not being able to attend and perform at the Washington National Opera Gala," said Ms. Franklin. "I send my very best wishes for a successful and beautiful evening."

Ms. Erivo will perform the songs that Ms. Franklin was set to sing, including the rousing finale of "Nessun Dorma" from Puccini's Turandot. Ms. Franklin's rendition of the aria at the 1998 Grammy Awards® caused a sensation, and audiences should expect vocal fireworks from Ms. Erivo's crossover performance of the operatic classic.

Also performing at the WNO Gala Concert are current Hamilton tour star Jordan Donica, iconic soprano Rene?e Fleming, superstar mezzo-soprano and D.C. native Denyce Graves, former WNO Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist and local favorite bass Soloman Howard, Tony®-winning Broadway luminary Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Hamilton Tony Award® winner Leslie Odom Jr. The WNO Orchestra and Chorus will be conducted by WNO Music Director Philippe Auguin and Steven Mercurio.

The Opera Gala is WNO's largest fundraiser and one of Washington's most anticipated events of the year. Proceeds from the Opera Gala will play a crucial role in advancing the Opera's award-wining artistic, educational, and outreach programs.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the Gala concert start at $49 and are available online, in person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, and by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles