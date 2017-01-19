Complete Casting Announced for Broadway's WAR PAINT!

Click Here for More Articles on WAR PAINT

Producers David Stone and Marc Platt today announced complete casting for the upcoming Broadway musical, War Paint. Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenour, Mary Ernster, Tom Galantich, David Girolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Claire King, Steffanie Leigh, Erik Liberman, Barbara Marineau, Donna Migliaccio, Stephanie Jae Park, Jennifer Rias, Angel Reda and Tally Sessions will join previously announced stars and Two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole as well as Tony nominees John Dossett and Douglas Sills in the highly anticipated new musical, War Paint. The majority of the company are reprising their roles from the Goodman Theatre's world premiere production.



WAR PAINT will arrive on Broadway this spring, beginning previews March 7, 2017 and opening April 6, 2017 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). The musical played a sold-out run in Chicago last summer where it became the most successful show in Goodman Theatre's history.



Directed by Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens), War Paint reunites Scott Frankel and Michael Korie-the acclaimed composer and lyricist team of Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven-with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright (Grey Gardens, I Am My Own Wife). Choreography is by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli.



The musical is inspired by the book, War Paint, by Lindy Woodhead, and the documentary film, The Powder & the Glory, by Ann Carol Grossman and Arnie Reisman.



WAR PAINT tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary-pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.



WAR PAINT features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin and music direction by Lawrence Yurman. Casting is by Telsey + Co.



ABOUT THE CAST

Barbara Jo Bednarczuk is making her Broadway debut. Her regional credits include War Paint (Goodman), The Marvelous Wonderettes, Les Miserables, The Music Man (Utah Shakespeare Festival), Legally Blonde (Marriott Lincolnshire), Spamalot (Phoenix Ent.), and Thoroughly Modern Millie (Prism Theatrics).



Patti Cohenour's Broadway roles include Signora Naccarelli/Margaret Alternate, LCT's Light in the Piazza; Mother Abbess, Sound of Music; Christine, Phantom (also Canada); Rosabud, Drood (also London, UK); Mary Jane, Big River. Additional roles include Magnolia, Hal Prince's Showboat; Mimi, La Boheme, Isabel/Mabel, Pirates for NYSF; Adeline, Sweet Adeline NYC Encores; Florence Foster Jenkins, Souvenir; Edith/Little Edie, Grey Gardens. Awards: Tony and Drama Desk nominee; Clarence Derwent, Theatre World, and Gregory Award Recipient.



Mary Ernster is making her Broadway debut. Her regional credits include War Paint (Goodman Theatre), The King & I (Marriott Theatre / Jefferson Award), The Light in the Piazza (Marriott Theatre), The Dead (Court Theatre), The Merry Widow (Chicago Lyric Opera), and Beauty & The Beast (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre). Television credits include "Chicago Justice" (NBC).



Tom Galantich's Broadway credits include City of Angels (Stone), Into The Woods (Prince/Wolf), Don't Dress For Dinner, Boeing Boeing, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mamma Mia!, Boys From Syracuse. Off-Broadway credits: Clinton the Musical (WJ Clinton), Tail!Spin!, The Preacher and the Shrink (Preacher), Distracted, Ghosts (Manders), Biography (Leander). Tours: ELF (Walter), White Christmas (Bob Wallace), Company (Bobby), and Dracula (Harker).Regional Favorites: 42nd St (Marsh), My Fair Lady (Higgins), Sound Of Music (Captain Von Trapp). TV: "House of Cards" (Rev. Thomas Larkin), "Chicago Fire" (John Gallo), "Master of None," "The Affair," "Person of Interest," "Elementary," "Smash," "Made in Jersey," "Royal Pains," "Law and Order" (Joe Chappell), "Ed," "Law and Order: Criminal Intent," "Chappelle's Show," "One Life To Live" (Mark Casey), "All My Children," "Another World." Film: Julie and Julia, The Lennon Report, Love After Love, Radium Girls.



David Girolmo made his Broadway debut in Candide, directed by Hal Prince. He is a veteran of hundreds of productions nationwide, a Jefferson Award winner, multiple BroadwayWorld award winner, and a Councilor and proud member of AEA. TV appearances include: "E.R.," "Guiding Light," "Crisis," "Empire," "Chicago PD," and "Chicago Fire."



Joanna Glushak's Broadway and New York highlight roles include A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sunday in the Park with George, Les Miserables, Hairspray, Urinetown, Sweet Smell of Success, A Little Night Music, Happy Fella. Tours: Finding Neverland, Young Frankenstein, Xanadu, Evita. She is a graduate of the Yale Drama School.



Chris Hoch's Broadway credits include Amazing Grace, Matilda, La Cage..., Shrek, Spamalot, Dracula and Beauty and the Beast. Off-Broadway: Far From Heaven, Die Mommie Die!, Play It Cool and Face the Music . TV: "30 Rock," "Good Wife," "Gossip Girl" and "Braindead," et al.

Mary Claire King is making her Broadway debut with War Paint. National Tour credits include Catch Me If You Can. Regional: War Paint (Goodman), Oliver! (Paper Mill), Into the Woods (TUTS), Young Frankenstein (Inga: BroadwayWorld Award), NSMT. BFA, Syracuse University. www.maryclaireking.com @rangeacappella

Steffanie Leigh's Broadway credits include Gigi (Liane) and Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins). NYC/regional: Dani Girl (EPBB); Venus in Fur (Singapore Repertory); Jaques Brel... (Alliance). TV: "Mysteries of Laura," "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Members Only," "Holly's Show." Film:Seaside, Easter Mysteries, Progress, American Dresser. BFA Carnegie Mellon.

Erik Liberman recently originated roles in The Band's Visit and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Other favorites: LoveMusik (Broadway), Fiddler on the Roof (Tour), Dani Girl, Minnie's Boys, Merrily We Roll Along (Helen Hayes Award), Into the Woods (CT Critics Circle Award). Honors: The Moth, Kurt Weill Foundation. TV: Vinyl, Unforgettable, The Knick. @erikliberman, www.erikliberman.org.

Barbara Marineau: seven Broadway shows, from Shenandoah to Gentleman's Guide, ten National Tours, many off-Broadway and regional including Lincoln Center, Irish Repertory, Guthrie, Goodman, Old Globe, and Goodspeed; from Rosamund, Nellie, Guenevere, Reno, Dotty, Queen Victoria to Mrs. Lovett, Potts, Brill, Pearce & Anna.

Donna Migliaccio: Broadway: Emma Goldman in Ragtime (2009 revival). Regional: Sweeney Todd (Mrs. Lovett), The Little Mermaid (Ursula), The Threepenny Opera (Mrs. Peachum), Assassins (Sara Jane Moore). Two-time Helen Hayes Award winner, eleven additional nominations. Author of Kinglet, releasing August 2017. www.donnamigliaccio.com

Stephanie Jae Park: Favorite credits: The King and I (Tuptim u/s, Lincoln Center), Sunday in the Park with George (City Center), War Paint (Goodman), The King and I (Tuptim, The Muny) andCinderella (1st National Tour). CCM Grad.

Jennifer Rias has appeared on Broadway in Aladdin (also Dance Captain) and Rock of Ages (also Dance Captain). Other favorite NYC credits: Into the Woods (Lucinda, Delacorte Theatre), Radio City Rockette. First National Tours: Spamalot, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. TV: "Boardwalk Empire," "The Get Down," "Mozart in the Jungle." Film: The Last Five Years. R+A. www.jenniferrias.com.

Angel Reda comes directly from the Broadway production of Chicago (u/s and performed Roxie/Velma/Mama). Favorites: World Premiere of War Paint at the Goodman; Wicked (Elphaba u/s); Follies; Hugh Jackman in Performance; TUTS, Victor/Victoria (Norma); Goodspeed, Damn Yankees (Lola). www.angelreda.com.

Tally Sessions' Broadway credits include Falsettos, School of Rock, Paramour, Big Fish, The House of Blue Leaves. Off-Broadway: Giant (Public Theatre), Queen of the Mist (Transport Group),Yank! (York Theatre), Anyone Can Whistle (Encores). Tours: South Pacific, Legally Blonde, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. TV: "Falling Water," "Elementary."

