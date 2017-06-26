Cafe Carlyle Announces Fall Season Featuring Mandy Gonzalez, Duncan Sheik, and More

The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has announced the Café Carlyle's fall 2017 season, which features the venue debuts of songwriter/composer Duncan Sheik, and actress/singer Mandy Gonzalez; as well as the return of audience favorites Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Rita Wilson, John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey, and Steve Tyrell.

Trumpet icon Herb Alpert and Grammy Award-winning vocalist/producer Lani Hall return to Café Carlyle, September 5-16. Lani Hall started her career as the lead singer of Sergio Mendes' breakthrough group, Brasil 66. Herb Alpert's legendary career includes five decades of unprecedented breakthroughs as a musician, painter, sculptor, and record executive and philanthropist. He's just announced the release of two new albums. The first, out in July, is Music Vol.1, a showcase for Herb's creativity and first-time collaboration with Jochem van der Saag (whose credits include Andrea Bocelli and Destiny's Child). The second is The Christmas Wish, recorded with symphony and choir, due out in September. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Herb Alpert has sold over 72 million albums and 29 of his records have reached the Billboard 200.

Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist Duncan Sheik makes his Café Carlyle debut, October 3-7. Duncan Sheik launched his career in 1996 with his Grammy nominated self-titled debut album. Sheik is the composer for the critically acclaimed musical Spring Awakening, which went on to win eight Tony Awards in 2007, including awards for Best Orchestrations and Best Original Score. The album earned Sheik a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. In years since, Sheik has released multiple albums, most recently Legerdemain in 2015 and American Psycho: Original London Cast Recording. The latter, with lyrics and music written by Sheik, premiered on Broadway in 2016 after a sold-out London run. He is currently working on several theatre projects including Secret Life of Bees and Because of Winn Dixie.

Singer-songwriter, actress and producer Rita Wilson makes her return to Café Carlyle, October 10-21. Stephen Holden of The New York Times wrote of her debut residency: "[If you] closed your eyes at certain moments you could imagine you were cruising down a Southern California highway in the early 1970s. Sandwiched between the music of Joni Mitchell and Jackson Browne on the car radio was a promising new voice whose sound fit right in with theirs." Rita Wilson's forthcoming residency will center around songs featured on her self-titled sophomore album, which she co-wrote with a host of award-winning and best-selling songwriters in both LA & Nashville, and material from her upcoming album to be released in early 2018. Well-known as an actress (It's Complicated, Sleepless in Seattle, The Good Wife, Girls and most recently on Broadway in Larry David's smash hit Fish in the Dark) and as a film producer (Mamma Mia!, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2), her first love is music. In June 2016, Wilson toured with Rock and Roll Hall-of Famers Chicago.

The sensational Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In the Heights, Madam Secretary) brings her sultry sophistication to Café Carlyle in her debut show, Mandy Gonzalez: Fearless!, October 24-November 4. The unmatched power and grace of Mandy's signature style turns new songs into instant classics and makes classics new again. Join Mandy for a unique preview of her brilliant debut album, with songs to make you laugh, cry and fall in love again. It's an unforgettable evening of elegance, romance and celebration you won't want to end and don't want to miss.

Husband-and-wife duo John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey make their annual fall pilgrimage to The Carlyle with an all-new show, November 7-18. They return following last year's universally acclaimed show "The Arc of a Love Affair." The New York Times recently described John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey as "the supreme nightclub act of our time."

Grammy Award-winner and two time Emmy nominee Steve Tyrell celebrates his 13th anniversary performing in Café Carlyle's revered holiday slot, having taken over for the legendary Bobby Short in 2005, with an all-new show, December 5-31. The New York Times has declared, "Mr. Tyrell is a terrific storyteller" and 10 of his 11 albums have achieved top 5 status on Billboard's Traditional Pop Charts. Steve Tyrell has performed on stages all over the world, and has played for Heads of State including Presidents Clinton, Bush, Trump, and President Santos of Columbia. He has also performed for the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Throughout the season, Woody Allen will continue to perform Monday nights with thE Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band.

Additional fall performers will be announced shortly.

Café Carlyle Fall 2017 Season

Woody Allen & THE Eddy DAVIS NEW ORLEANS JAZZ BAND

September 11 through December 11

Mondays at 8:45pm, $165 per person / Bar Seating: $120 / Premium Seating: $215

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

September 5 through September 16

Tuesday - Friday at 8:45 p.m.; Saturday at 8:45 p.m. & 10:45 p.m.

Weekday pricing begins at $85 per person / Bar Seating: $70 / Premium Seating: $135

Weekend pricing begins at $105 per person / Bar Seating: $80 / Premium Seating: $155

Duncan Sheik

October 3 through October 7

Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

Weekday pricing begins at $85 per person / Bar Seating: $65 / Premium Seating: $135

Weekend pricing begins at $100 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $150

Rita Wilson

October 10 through October 21

Tuesday - Friday at 8:45 p.m.; Saturday at 8:45 p.m. & 10:45 p.m.

Weekday pricing begins at $90 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $140

Weekend pricing begins at $110 per person / Bar Seating: $85 / Premium Seating: $160

Mandy Gonzalez

October 24 through November 4

Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

Weekday pricing begins at $80 per person / Bar Seating: $55 / Premium Seating: $130

Weekend pricing begins at $95 per person / Bar Seating: $70 / Premium Seating: $145

John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey

November 7 through November 18

Tuesday - Friday at 8:45 p.m.; Saturday at 8:45 p.m. & 10:45 p.m.

Weekday pricing begins at $110 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $160

Weekend pricing begins at $135 per person / Bar Seating: $90 / Premium Seating: $185

Steve Tyrell

December 5 through December 31

Tuesday - Thursday at 8:45 p.m.; Friday & Saturday at 8:45 p.m. & 10:45 p.m.

Weekday pricing begins at $140 per person / Bar Seating: $95 / Premium Seating: $190

Weekend pricing begins at $165 per person / Bar Seating: $120 / Premium Seating: $215

(No show on Christmas Day; NYE special pricing TBD, book directly through the hotel)

Reservations can be made by phone at 212.744.1600 or online via Ticketweb.

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

About Café Carlyle at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with thE Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.

Photo credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles