COME FROM AWAY Takes Top Honors at Toronto's Dora Awards

Broadway's heartwarming new hit Come From Away received the Dora Award this evening for Outstanding New Musical/Opera as well as the Jon Kaplan Audiance Choice Award. The show also picked up an acting award for Best Performance- Female for Jenn Colella's breakout turn as a pilot stranded in Gander. The Dora Mavor Moore Awards recognize excellence in the performing arts in Toronto.

The writing team behind the show also spoke to BroadwayWorld at the event about the musical's impact, as well as its upcoming return engagement to Toronto.

"We're in the middle of casting" revealed composer, Irene Sankoff, "We're really close, we're very excited. We're always so nervous every single time, it never changes."

Come From Away received 8 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Musical/Opera for Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Outstanding Direction for Christopher Ashley, Outstanding Performance - Male for Chad Kimball, Outstanding Performance - Female for both Astrid Van Wieren and Jenn Colella, Outstanding Lighting Design for Howell Binkley and Outstanding Musical Direction for the team of Gareth Owen/Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

COME FROM AWAY received 7 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella, Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley, Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley and Best Choreography: Kelly Devine.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

